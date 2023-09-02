Lebanon rallied from a 10-point first-quarter deficit Friday night to take the lead after halftime.

But the Warriors saw visiting McKay score the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a 31-28 Mid-Willamette Conference win in the football opener for both teams.

Lebanon’s Wyatt Wessel scored twice, on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and on a 37-yard fumble recovery in the third.

Teammate Hayden George scored twice in the third, first on a 37-yard pass and then on an 18-yard reception that put the Warriors ahead. A Gustavo Morales two-point run made it 28-24, Warriors.

Wessel had 101 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. George had five catches for 92 yards.

Lebanon plays at West Albany next week.

More football scores: Crescent Valley 27, Woodburn 12; South Albany 41, Central 6; Crook County 22, Philomath 13; Harrisburg 47, North Marion 38; Scio 38, Rainier 13; Valley Catholic 39, Jefferson 2; Central Linn 45. Vernonia/Jewell 0; Oakland 46, Monroe 8

