Lukas Hews accounted for five touchdowns and six teammates also scored on offense Friday night in fifth-ranked West Albany’s 77-7 home win against Woodburn in Mid-Willamette Conference football.

Hews, a senior quarterback, was 3-of-5 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns along with three 1-yard rushing scores.

Scoring one rushing touchdown were Tyler Hart-McNally (five carries for 74 yards), Austin Thompson (seven for 41), Roman Sardar (one for 61) and Wyatt Morse (two for 23). Jace Hess had a team-best 96 yards on eight attempts.

Through the air, Craig Maynard had a 27-yard touchdown and Austin Simmons a 23-yard score. Jayden Sardar had 29 yards receiving and Jarron Huebner 20.

Juan Zaragoza was perfect on 11 point-after tries.

West (3-0, 3-0 MWC) plays at Dallas (2-1, 2-1) next Friday.

Monroe 42, Waldport 16

Nate Young had 354 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 30 carries in the Dragons’ road win in the 2A Special District 2 opener.

Braiden Ellis added 61 yards and four scores on 10 attempts for Monroe (2-1, 1-0), which hosts Oakridge in another league game next Friday.

More football scores: Dallas 36, Lebanon 20; McKay 8, South Albany 6; Cascade 42, Sweet Home 0; Philomath 41, Cottage Grove 17; Pleasant Hill 26, Harrisburg 7; Scio 50, Amity 16; Taft 56, Jefferson 0; Santiam Christian 17, Salem Academy 0; Lowell 55, Central Linn 14

Saturday: C.S. Lewis Academy at Alsea, 7 p.m.

