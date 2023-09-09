Rocco McClave passed for 372 yards, rushed for 190 more and was a part of eight total touchdowns Friday night in Crescent Valley’s 63-50 win at No. 7 South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game at RedHawks Stadium.

The back-and-forth game remained tight until the fourth quarter, when McClave and the Raiders (2-0, 2-0) pulled away.

South’s Anthony Vestal, who rushed for 243 yards and 18 carries, scored his second touchdown of the third period from 9 yards out after finding the end zone from 67 yards away earlier in the quarter. Teammate Tristyn Lopez connected on the point-after kick to cut the CV lead to 42-40.

The Raiders came right back on the next drive with another score, this time a Koen Campos 9-yard run with 10:16 remaining.

CV then turned South over on downs on four plays, with the Raiders taking over at the RedHawks 41. Five plays later, McClave, a senior quarterback, scored on a 13-yard run to make it 57-40 with 5:57 to go.

South (1-1, 1-1) clawed back 78 seconds later on Logan Johnson’s 1-yard TD plunge and two-point reception from quarterback Gaje Nicholson.

But CV had another answer as two snaps later McClave found room down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run with 3:39 remaining.

The RedHawks turned the ball over on downs at the CV 15 on their final possession.

McClave would have had a 200-yard rushing game had he not taken a 17-yard loss and an intentional safety in the closing seconds of the contest.

McClave finished 22-of-36 passing with four touchdowns to go with his four scores on the ground.

Stay up to date on mid-Willamette Valley news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Albany and Linn County news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

CV’s Luey Campos had eight catches for 122 yards, Ikjaer three for 116, Mason Riney five of 89 and Koen Campos six for 45. Ikjaer had touchdown catches of 66 and 51 yards in the third quarter, was perfect on five PATs and caught a two-point conversion.

For South, Nicholson rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns and was 5-of-9 passing for 115 yards with one interception. Jr Vasquez had two receptions for 64 yards and Sawyer Hallberg three catches for 51 yards

Next Friday, South travels to McKay in Salem and CV is at rival Corvallis.