High school football: Late Bulldog comeback falls short in matchup of highly ranked teams

SILVERTON — A resilient West Albany High squad showed up again with the opponent in the lead.
But on this night the Bulldogs ran out of time.
Once trailing by 21points in the second half, West forced a turnover in the final 30 seconds down by seven but saw the clock go to zeroes after reaching the Silverton 18.
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs tried to get one more play off but couldn’t Friday, and the third-ranked Foxes held on for a 28-21 Mid-Willamette Conference football win at McGinnis Field.
It was the first loss of the season for West (7-1, 5-1), which trailed in the second half for the fifth time as Silverton (7-1, 6-0) led 21-7 at halftime.
“It just feels like our team, right? We preach it. We understand there’s four quarters in a football game,” Bulldogs coach Brian Mehl said. “We’re going to use this and this is a good situation for us. We have a team that’s going to bounce back. I know they will.”
After a scoreless third quarter, the Foxes went ahead by three scores with 7:29 remaining when Keegan Walter broke free for a 63-yard run.
But the Bulldogs weren’t done.
Jack Moyes took the ensuing kickoff up the middle and almost untouched for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The West defense then gave up two first downs but got the ball back after a punt. The offense then covered 61 yards in a little more than a minute, and Tyler Hart-McNally made a leaping catch of a 33-yard Michael Cale pass for a touchdown with 1:12 left.
Silverton recovered the onside kick, and West forced a fourth down and used its three timeouts to keep some time on the clock. On fourth down, Walter was stripped of the ball, which was returned by Bulldog defender Gavin Miller 17 yards to the Foxes 38.
Brock Nelson caught two Cale passes, the second for 5 yards to the 18. As he was being tackled, he reached for the sideline to stop the clock but was unable to get there. West was unable to get off another snap as time expired.
“All season we’ve been a second-half team, so we can bounce back from anything,” Nelson said. “This one loss isn’t going to set us back too much. We’re going to finish the regular season and be ready for playoffs.”
Silverton clinched at least a share of the conference title.
Both teams are home next week to close the regular season, West against Corvallis and Silverton versus Lebanon.
The top three teams in the conference receive berths in the 16-team OSAA 5A state playoff bracket. Four at-large spots will then be awarded to the next four highest teams in the final power rankings.
“We definitely have a bounce back. We’re ready for next week and whatever comes after that,” said West lineman Spencer Hedding. “We’re definitely a second-half team. We always pull it together second half. We needed to pull it together sooner.”
The teams didn’t play in the 2020-21 spring season due to COVID issues in the Silverton program. West won two of the previous three games against Silverton, including a 2018 20-16 state quarterfinal victory and a 28-21 win in the 2019 regular-season finale between two undefeated squads to claim the Mid-Willamette title.
Friday, the Bulldogs fell behind early as the Foxes scored a touchdown on their first possession.
West came right back on its next drive and got in the end zone on a Cale 1-yard keeper. But Silverton had an answer, as Vandon Fessler got behind the Bulldog defense to haul in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jordan McCarty.
West avoided further damage late in the second quarter when Silverton reached the Bulldog 1, went backward on a holding penalty then missed a 34-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs then suffered their second straight three-and-out drive and left too much time for the home team. The Foxes went 51 yards in six plays, with Alejandro Briseno scored from a yard out with 22 seconds left in the half.
The West defense came up some big plays in the second half to give the team a chance.
The Foxes reached the Bulldog 16 on the opening drive of the second half before Riley Paxton’s sack of McCarty on fourth down got West the ball back.
West then turned it over on downs at its own 39 after a sack, but West’s Donavyn Weddle intercepted McCarty in the end zone. Silverton got the ball to the Bulldog 22 early in the fourth before giving the ball back on a fourth-down incomplete pass.
“Our defense played really well. Credit (the Foxes), they got two big plays on us. Wish we could have those ones back, but credit them. They’re just really good,” Mehl said. “Even though the points are there, it doesn’t speak to how well we played at times. The second half our defense got some really good stops.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.