High school football: Late Bulldog comeback falls short in matchup of highly ranked teams

The West defense then gave up two first downs but got the ball back after a punt. The offense then covered 61 yards in a little more than a minute, and Tyler Hart-McNally made a leaping catch of a 33-yard Michael Cale pass for a touchdown with 1:12 left.

Silverton recovered the onside kick, and West forced a fourth down and used its three timeouts to keep some time on the clock. On fourth down, Walter was stripped of the ball, which was returned by Bulldog defender Gavin Miller 17 yards to the Foxes 38.

Brock Nelson caught two Cale passes, the second for 5 yards to the 18. As he was being tackled, he reached for the sideline to stop the clock but was unable to get there. West was unable to get off another snap as time expired.

“All season we’ve been a second-half team, so we can bounce back from anything,” Nelson said. “This one loss isn’t going to set us back too much. We’re going to finish the regular season and be ready for playoffs.”

Silverton clinched at least a share of the conference title.

Both teams are home next week to close the regular season, West against Corvallis and Silverton versus Lebanon.