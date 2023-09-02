Lukas Hews threw three touchdowns and ran for three more Friday as host West Albany defeated Mid-Willamette Conference foe Corvallis 42-12 in the football opener for both teams at Memorial Stadium.

Hews, a senior and second-year starter at quarterback, was 21-of-25 passing for 248 yards and ran for a team-best 105 yards on eight carries for the Bulldogs, who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and led 35-0 at halftime.

Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield had eight receptions for 124 yards, including two fourth-quarter touchdown catches.

West Albany, ranked sixth in the 5A preseason coaches poll, got to midfield on the opening possession of the game before Hews turned a keeper into a 50-yard touchdown.

On the Bulldogs’ next drive, an 18-yard run for Tyler Hart-McNally and Brysen Kachel’s 17-yard catch set up Hews’ second scoring run, this time from 16 yards.

Corvallis then turned the ball over on downs at the West 32 to end an 11-play possession. Seven plays later, the Bulldogs’ Austin Simmons made a grab, broke a tackle at about the Corvallis 20 and scored from 33 yards out.

West’s Tyson Walker then intercepted a pass that put the Bulldogs at the Spartans’ 24. But five West penalties on the ensuing drive kept the home team out of the end zone and resulted in a turnover on downs at the 22.

A pick by West’s Craig Maynard in the end zone spoiled Corvallis’ best drive of the first three quarters. The Bulldogs then went down the field in eight plays, with Hews finding Zack Ferguson for a 13-yard touchdown.

Brysen Kachel capped a seven-play, 58-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the half. A running clock was used in the second half due to the 35-point rule.

West scored on its first possession after halftime on a Hews 5-yard run. Teammate Juan Zaragoza was perfect on six point-after kicks.

Jace Hess was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 62 yards on 11 carries. Hart-McNally finished with five rushes for 50 yards.

Corvallis got five carries for 17 yards from RJ Young. Two bad snaps contributed to the Spartans having minus-6 total rushing yards. Corvallis’ Hayden Silbernagel had five catches for 46 yards.

Simmons had five catches for 76 yards and Kachel four receptions for 52 yards.

Next Friday, Corvallis travels to Central in Independence and West hosts Lebanon.