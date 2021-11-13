High school football: Hart-McNally sparks Bulldogs to state quarterfinal win

West Albany High needed a spark Friday night, something to jumpstart a stagnant offense.

As he has been many times this season, Tyler Hart-McNally was at the heart of getting the Bulldogs headed in the right direction. This time it was in the biggest game of the season that the freshman shined brightest.

Hart-McNally had two long touchdown runs and teammate DeMarcus Houston added two receiving scores and an interception to help West to a 28-9 win against conference rival Dallas in an OSAA 5A football quarterfinal at Memorial Stadium.

The fourth-ranked and third-seeded Bulldogs will get a rematch with Mid-Willamette Conference champion Silverton in a semifinal next Friday. The top-ranked and second-seeded Foxes held off the visiting Bulldogs 28-21 three weeks ago. The game will be at a neutral site to be determined.

Silverton advanced with a 22-0 defeat of visiting North Salem. Top-seeded Wilsonville and fifth-seeded Thurston will meet in the other semifinal.

Hart-McNally said it felt good to contribute in such a big win for his team and he credited his success to the play calling by West head coach Brian Mehl.

Early in the season, Hart-McNally said he had to get used to how much bigger everyone on the field was compared to middle school and the speed of the games. But it clearly didn’t take him long.

Three months since his first varsity practice, experience has helped him get accustomed to what it takes to compete at that level.

“I know the playbook. Watching film is so much better, I understand it more,” Hart-McNally said. “Coaches are helping a lot. It’s way more comfortable.”

Friday, West trailed 9-7 early in the third quarter after Logan Person kicked a 41-yard field goal and then ran in a 1-yard touchdown after he blocked a punt. But Hart-McNally answered the second score with a 50-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.

Tenth-ranked and 11th-seeded Dallas (6-5) punted after reaching the West 31 on an 11-play drive. One play later, Hart-McNally avoided tacklers near the line of scrimmage then sprinted 69 yards for another score with 52 seconds left in the third.

“It felt like going into halftime, a game that we’ve played a lot of times. They responded in that third quarter like they needed to do,” Bulldogs coach Mehl said of his squad, which has been a second-half team all season. “We hit two explosion plays to get back under control, and those were huge plays at that time. All across, guys made a lot of big plays.”

A few plays later, the game was marred by an injury to Person, who laid on his back after getting tackled on a short running play. The contest was delayed for roughly 30 minutes as Person was attended to, and the stadium went silent as the ambulance that would eventually transport Person to the hospital came on the field.

“He had a great game tonight,” Mehl said of Person, a senior and unanimous all-conference first team selection at running back who also plays defensive back. “He made a lot of really good plays. Just tough, physical football, breaking tackles, playing both sides of the ball. He’s a special player, and we knew that.”

The Dragons’ primary ball carrier, Person had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries. No word on his condition was available.

Without him, Dallas had to punt when play resumed. After Houston’s 20-yard punt return to the Dallas 33, Houston caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Michael Cale to give the Bulldogs a 28-9 lead with 8:55 remaining.

“I think that was a huge team effort. The O-line really showed up and held their blocks all the way through,” Houston said. “Running backs were running hard whenever they touched the ball, blocking hard. QB was putting balls on the dot. The defense was playing great, so it was really just a group effort.”

Houston finished with three catches for 54 yards. His interception of Dallas quarterback Ashton Foster late in the game sealed the victory.

Hart-McNally had 180 yards and the two scores on eight carries. He also had a 30-yard reception.

“There’s nothing he would do out here that I would be surprised for him to do,” Mehl said. “We’re going to need him to continue to make the plays that he makes for us to continue to be successful.”

Combined with last week’s 35-0 home win against Scappoose in the playoff opener the West offense has found some chemistry and rhythm.

Friday, Cale was 9-of-10 passing for 108 yards passing in the first half, completing balls to six different receivers. He finished 10 of 14 for 129 yards. Tight end Ashton Cavender and wide receiver Brock Nelson both had two catches.

“We’re just a better team now. We’re executing much better. Michael Cale is playing really well. He’s playing the type of football that we need him to play to keep advancing in these games,” Mehl said. “I feel a lot more comfortable with our offense now. There’s a lot of plays we’re making now that we didn’t make five, six, seven weeks ago. We’re picking it up when we need it at the right time.”

West Albany defeated Dallas 21-9 on the same field in a Sept. 17 conference game.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

