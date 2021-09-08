High school football capsules (Sept. 9)

South Salem at Lebanon

Records: South Salem 1-0, 0-0 6A Special District 6; Lebanon 0-1, 0-1 5A SD3

The Warriors look to give first-year head coach and Lebanon alum Troy Walker his first win. The Warriors couldn’t keep pace at Wilsonville last week, losing 42-19.

South Salem, a 42-0 win home win against Portland’s Jefferson last week, was 2-4 in the spring with wins against McKay and McNary.

Crescent Valley at Ridgeview

Location: Redmond

Records: Crescent Valley 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Ridgeview 1-0, 0-0 5A SD1

The Raiders, coming off a 28-27 win against 6A Lincoln in Portland, looks for a 2-0 start with first-year head coach Andrew McClave. Rocco McClave, the coach’s son, threw touchdown passes to Jake Leibelt and Landen Parker last week.

Ridgeview got a 26-20 win at 4A Crook County in the season opener. The Ravens have won two games each of the past two seasons.

North Salem at South Albany

Records: North Salem 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 2; South Albany 1-0, 0-0 5A SD3