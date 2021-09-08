High school football capsules (Sept. 9)

Rankings are from the OSAA coaches polls
Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted
THURSDAY
Gervais at No. 9 Jefferson
Time: 6 p.m.
Records: Gervais 0-1, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Jefferson 1-0, 0-0 2A SD3
After a 36-20 home win versus Scio, the Lions are looking to start 2-0 for the second straight season under third-year head coach Kaleb Gilgan. Jace Aguilar threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against Scio.
Gervais, which fell 28-18 at Jefferson last spring, lost 47-0 at Lowell last week.
FRIDAY
No. 2 West Albany at No. 5 Canby
Records: West Albany 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Canby 1-0, 0-0 5A SD2
The Bulldogs leaned heavily on running back Marcus Allen last week against Beaverton. He rushed 25 times for 110 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a 21-17 home win.
Canby, a 6A school playing 5A football for the second straight season, won 26-20 at current 5A No. 9 Dallas. The Cougars went 3-3 last year.
South Salem at Lebanon
Records: South Salem 1-0, 0-0 6A Special District 6; Lebanon 0-1, 0-1 5A SD3
The Warriors look to give first-year head coach and Lebanon alum Troy Walker his first win. The Warriors couldn’t keep pace at Wilsonville last week, losing 42-19.
South Salem, a 42-0 win home win against Portland’s Jefferson last week, was 2-4 in the spring with wins against McKay and McNary.
Crescent Valley at Ridgeview
Location: Redmond
Records: Crescent Valley 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Ridgeview 1-0, 0-0 5A SD1
The Raiders, coming off a 28-27 win against 6A Lincoln in Portland, looks for a 2-0 start with first-year head coach Andrew McClave. Rocco McClave, the coach’s son, threw touchdown passes to Jake Leibelt and Landen Parker last week.
Ridgeview got a 26-20 win at 4A Crook County in the season opener. The Ravens have won two games each of the past two seasons.
North Salem at South Albany
Records: North Salem 1-0, 0-0 5A Special District 2; South Albany 1-0, 0-0 5A SD3
The RedHawks try to start 2-0 for the first time in seven years. They took down host Franklin 21-14 last week.
North Salem, which defeated Roosevelt 48-28, has one of the state’s top quarterback prospects in sophomore TC Manumaleuna.
Corvallis at Redmond
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Records: Corvallis 0-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Redmond 0-1, 0-0 5A SD1
The Spartans hung with Sprague for a half, but some big plays in the final two quarters got the visiting Olympians a 41-20 road win.
Redmond, which went 6-4 in 2019 and 5-1 last spring, lost 40-24 at Central last week.
Sweet Home at North Marion
Location: Aurora
Records: Sweet Home 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; North Marion 0-1, 0-0 4A SD2
Sweet Home ran into a buzzsaw last week in Ryan Adams’ first game as head coach, falling 49-12 at home to current No. 2 Marist Catholic
North Marion was shut out 55-0 at current co-No. 8 Seaside.
Philomath at Blanchet Catholic
Location: Salem
Records: Philomath 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Blanchet Catholic 1-0, 0-0 3A SD1
Alex Firth’s introductory game as head coach was a big one for the Warriors, who won 52-0 at Valley Catholic. Blanchet edged visiting Regis 10-8.
Philomath and Blanchet are in the same league, but this is considered a nonleague contest.
Harrisburg at Regis
Location: Stayton
Records: Harrisburg 0-1 (3A independent); Regis 0-1, 0-0, 2A Special District 2
Harrisburg, playing an independent schedule under first-year head coach Chase Beach, lost 40-0 at Creswell in its season opener. Regis fell 10-8 at Blanchet Catholic.
No. 5 Rainier at Scio
Records: Rainier 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1; Scio 0-1, 0-0 3A SD1
Scio will have its hands full with Rainier, the 3A state champion in 2018 and state runner-up in 2019.
Last week, Scio lost 36-20 at current 2A No. 9 Jefferson and Rainier win 46-7 at Salem Academy.
No. 2 Santiam Christian at No. 2 Kennedy
Location: Mount Angel
Records: Santiam Christian 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Kennedy 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2
This game matches teams that have each twice reached their respective classifications’ state championship game twice in the last three playoff years (2017-19), with both winning state once in that stretch. SC won last spring’s matchup, 45-8.
Last week, the Eagles won 20-16 at home against current 3A No. 3 Amity and the Trojans won 34-6 at Gaston.
Central Linn at No. 5 Bandon
Records: Central Linn 0-1, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Bandon 1-0, 0-0 2A SD4
A victory narrowly escaped the Cobras last week as they fell 38-34 at Nestucca. Bandon, a playoff entrant three straight seasons before going 4-1 last spring, won 32-0 at Sheridan last week.
Santiam at No. 3 Monroe
Records: Santiam 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Monroe 1-0, 0-0 2A SD3
The teams meet for the first time since Santiam defeated Monroe in a 2018 2A state semifinal. The Dragons beat the Wolverines for the title a year earlier.
Both teams won their season openers at home, Monroe against Reedsport (26-8) and Santiam versus Willamina (48-12).
Eddyville Charter at No. 3 Alsea
Records: Eddyville Charter 1-0, 1-0 1A Special District 3 (6-man); Alsea 1-0, 1-0 1A SD3 (6-man)