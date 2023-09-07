All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

FRIDAY

Crescent Valley at South Albany

Records: Crescent Valley 1-0, 1-0 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; South Albany 1-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette

Rocco McClave threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Crescent Valley equaled its 2022 win total with a 27-12 home victory versus Woodburn. The Raiders now take a serious step up in competition.

South blasted past host Central, another 5A state playoff team last year, 41-6 in the opener. The RedHawks have a strong returning corps on offense that includes running backs Sawyer Hallberg and Logan Johnson and receivers DeShawn Gilliam and Jr Vasquez.

Lebanon at West Albany

Records: Lebanon 0-1, 0-1 Mid-Willamette; West Albany 1-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette

Lebanon struggled out of the gate with a 31-28 home loss to McKay. The Warriors will try to avoid a 0-2 start in the chase for the playoffs, but it won’t be easy.

West was clicking in its opener, scoring 35 points in the first half of a 42-12 home win against Corvallis. Quarterback Lukas Hews and pass catchers Brysen Kachel and Austin Simmons have lots of chemistry.

Corvallis at Central

Location: Independence

Records: Corvallis 0-1, 0-1 Mid-Willamette; Central 0-1, 0-1 Mid-Willamette

The Spartans have a big plus with their passing game, as quarterback Axel Prechel showed in connections with Truman Brasfield and Hayden Silbernagel among others versus West Albany. Corvallis appears headed in the right direction under first-year coach Tom Casey.

Central couldn’t get much going in the season opener against South Albany. After this week, the Panthers have their next three games on the road, starting with Silverton.

Molalla at Sweet Home

Records: Molalla 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 2; Sweet Home 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3

The Huskies will try to bounce back from a 16-2 loss at Madras in which they committed four turnovers. Sweet Home gets one more warmup before opening league play next week at home against Cascade.

Molalla lost 14-7 at home to Stayton last week. The Indians have had six straight losing seasons since going 20-8 in a three-year stretch (2014-16).

Newport at Philomath

Records: Newport 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Philomath 0-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3

The Warriors were competitive at Crook County last week but came up short in a 22-13 defeat. They get a winnable game before starting league play next week at Cottage Grove.

Newport, a 4A school playing 3A football, lost 36-0 at home to Siuslaw. Since 2012, the Cubs have had just one winning record while playing a full season.

Santiam Christian at Creswell

Records: Santiam Christian 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Creswell 1-0, 0-0 3A Mountain Valley Conference

The Eagles couldn’t keep up with Vale in last Saturday’s 46-6 loss in Umatilla. SC goes on the road for two more games before hosting Amity on Sept. 29.

Creswell won its opener, 15-6 at home against Taft. The Bulldogs are coming off two straight winning seasons for the first time since 1959-60.

Scio at North Marion

Location: Aurora

Records: Scio 1-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2; North Marion 0-1, 0-0 3A Special District 1

Coach Justin Guest and the Loggers are off to a good start after a 38-13 home win against Rainier. Scio goes on the road before opening league play next week at Amity.

North Marion, a 4A school playing 3A football, lost a 47-38 track meet to Harrisburg in the opener. The Huskies won just five total games the previous three seasons.

Central Linn at Sheridan

Records: Central Linn 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Sheridan 0-1, 0-1 2A Special District 1

The Cobras are on their way after a 45-0 win at Vernonia/Jewell. Another victory and Central Linn, which opens with three consecutive road games, will have surpassed its win total from each of the past four seasons.

A 3A school playing in the 2A classification, Sheridan lost 30-0 at Corbett last week. The Spartans were winless last year and have three straight losing seasons.

Monroe at Rogue River

Records: Monroe 0-1, 0-0 2A Special District 2; 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3

The Dragons ran into a buzzsaw last week in defending champion Oakland, which took a 46-8 road win. Monroe has a long road trip (340-plus miles) then starts league play next week at Waldport.

Another 3A school playing 2A football, Rogue River defeated Waldport 26-14. The Chieftains have had just one winning season (7-2 in 2017) since going 6-4 in 2009.

Triangle Lake at Alsea

Records: Triangle Lake 1-0, 1-0 1A-6 Special District 2 North; Alsea 1-0, 0-0 SD2 North

The Wolverines got a 60-6 win at Crow/City First Christian in their return to 6-man football. Alsea is shooting for its third winning season in the last four years.

Triangle Lake, last year’s 6-man state runner-up, won 45-33 at Falls City/Kings Valley Charter last week. The Lakers have four consecutive winning seasons.

SATURDAY

Harrisburg at Valley Catholic

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Beaverton

Records: Harrisburg 1-0, 0-0 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Valley Catholic 1-0 0-0 3A Special District 1

A 47-38 home win against North Marion gave the Eagles their first season-opening victory since 2018, the last time they finished with a winning record. Harrisburg begins league play next week at Pleasant Hill.

Valley Catholic equaled its win total of the last three years combined by beating Jefferson. The Valiants last won two straight games in 2018.

Jefferson has a bye after a 39-2 season-opening home loss to Valley Catholic. The Lions begin their 3A Special District 2 schedule Sept. 15 at home against Taft.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa