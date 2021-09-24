 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football capsules (Sept. 24)
0 Comments
alert top story

High school football capsules (Sept. 24)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chase Barnes, Dakota Monson

Chase Barnes (76), Dakota Monson (55) and West Albany travel to Crescent Valley on Friday. 

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches polls rankings in parentheses

South Albany at Lebanon

Records: South Albany 2-1, 0-1 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 1-2, 1-0 5A SD3

It’s early in conference play, but not too early to start looking at the state playoffs. Each of the four 5A special districts get three spots in the OSAA 16-team bracket, and the last four spots will be based on the final power rankings.

If West Albany and Silverton are again the top two teams in the Mid-Willamette, as they were in 2018 and 2019, that leaves just one automatic spot up for grabs for the remaining six teams. But Corvallis, Lebanon, South and Dallas might still have something to say about those first two spots.

Last week, South gave Silverton a game before falling 14-2 on the road. Lebanon got a 32-21 win at Central behind Braydon Burton’s 193 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors’ first win of the season.

(2) West Albany at Crescent Valley

Records: West Albany 3-0, 1-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-2, 0-1 5A SD3

West passed its latest test with last week’s 21-9 home win against No. 8 Dallas. The Bulldogs have trailed in all three games this season.

CV has been held to 27 combined points after its season-opening 28-27 win against Lincoln. The Raiders couldn’t slow down Corvallis last Saturday, as Toby Worsch ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans’ 40-15 road win.

Central at Corvallis

Records: Central 1-2, 0-1 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 2-1, 1-0 5A SD3

Corvallis has rebounded well since a 41-20 home loss to 6A Sprague to start the season. The Spartans’ defense should be challenged by a Central offense that’s scored at 21 points in each game and is averaging nearly 30 per contest.

Central, which has given up 100 points, has been involved in some high-scoring games.

Hidden Valley at Sweet Home

Records: Hidden Valley 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 5; Sweet Home 2-1, 0-0 4A SD3

Sweet Home, which escaped Madras with a 14-13 road win, plays one more nonleague game before opening league play next week at Newport.

Hidden Valley, which was 16-1 combined in 2019 and 2020, dropped out of the 4A coaches top 10 after last week’s 35-0 home loss to No. 5 Banks. The Mustangs had their opener at Elmira canceled before getting a 36-0 home win versus Molalla.

Sisters at (5) Santiam Christian

Records: Sisters 0-2, 0-1 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 1-1, 0-0 3A SD2

Time: 7:30 p.m.

SC didn’t play last week after having its league opener with visiting Junction City rescheduled for Oct. 8. The Eagles have a 20-16 win against 3A No. 10 Amity and a 31-0 loss at 2A No. 1 Kennedy.

Another team that’s only played two games, Sisters had its opener with Burns canceled. The Outlaws then lost 16-7 at Madras and 50-0 at home to No. 2 Siuslaw.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

(9) Philomath at (3) South Umpqua

Records: Philomath 3-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West; South Umpqua 3-0, 1-0 3A SD2

Location: Myrtle Creek

First-year coach Alex Firth has something going in Philomath. Now the competition gets tougher.

Coming off a 32-12 home win against previously undefeated Woodburn, the Warriors go on the road before hosting Scio to open league next week.

South Umpqua, which defeated visiting Corbett 60-29 last week, has outscored three opponents 147-36.

St. Mary’s at Harrisburg

Records: St. Mary’s 2-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2; Harrisburg 0-3 (3A independent)

Harrisburg, which lost 28-0 at Scio last week, is still searching for its first points of the season. St. Mary’s, of Medford, has a two-game winning streak after a 20-14 home win against Pleasant Hill.

Douglas at Scio

Records: Douglas 0-1 (3A independent); Scio 1-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West

The Loggers wrap up nonleague play after their first win of the season. Douglas had its first two games of the season canceled before losing 20-14 at Reedsport last week.

(6) Jefferson at Oakland

Records: Jefferson 3-0, 1-0 2A Special District 3; Oakland 0-2, 0-0 3A SD3

Jefferson, a 32-22 winner at Toledo last week, is trying to get to 4-0 for the second time in four seasons.

Oakland had last week’s league opener at Lowell canceled. The Oakers have eight-point road losses to Coquille and Sutherlin.

Central Linn at Oakridge

Records: Central Linn 0-3, 0-1 2A Special District 3; Oakridge 0-3, 0-1 2A SD3

The Cobras will try to bounce back from a 34-12 loss at No. 9 Creswell in the league opener and get their first win.

Oakridge is coming off a 60-6 loss at current No. 3 Monroe. The Warriors have allowed 60 or more in all three games.

(3) Monroe at Toledo

Records: Monroe 3-0, 1-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 0-3, 0-1 2A SD3

The Dragons had an easy one with the win against Oakridge after slipping past Santiam in overtime. Toledo has played three competitive games but lost all three, including last week’s 32-22 home loss to No. 6 Jefferson.

Siletz Valley at (7) Alsea

Records: Siletz Valley 0-3, 0-3 1A Special District 3 (6-man); Alsea 2-1, 2-1 1A SD3 (6-man)

A 32-24 win at No. 8 Jewell got the Wolverines back above .500. Siletz Valley has lost all three games by 28 points or more, including 47-6 at No. 3 Eddyville Charter last week.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News