High school football capsules (Sept. 24)

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches polls rankings in parentheses
South Albany at Lebanon
Records: South Albany 2-1, 0-1 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 1-2, 1-0 5A SD3
It’s early in conference play, but not too early to start looking at the state playoffs. Each of the four 5A special districts get three spots in the OSAA 16-team bracket, and the last four spots will be based on the final power rankings.
If West Albany and Silverton are again the top two teams in the Mid-Willamette, as they were in 2018 and 2019, that leaves just one automatic spot up for grabs for the remaining six teams. But Corvallis, Lebanon, South and Dallas might still have something to say about those first two spots.
Last week, South gave Silverton a game before falling 14-2 on the road. Lebanon got a 32-21 win at Central behind Braydon Burton’s 193 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors’ first win of the season.
(2) West Albany at Crescent Valley
Records: West Albany 3-0, 1-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-2, 0-1 5A SD3
West passed its latest test with last week’s 21-9 home win against No. 8 Dallas. The Bulldogs have trailed in all three games this season.
CV has been held to 27 combined points after its season-opening 28-27 win against Lincoln. The Raiders couldn’t slow down Corvallis last Saturday, as Toby Worsch ran for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans’ 40-15 road win.
Central at Corvallis
Records: Central 1-2, 0-1 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 2-1, 1-0 5A SD3
Corvallis has rebounded well since a 41-20 home loss to 6A Sprague to start the season. The Spartans’ defense should be challenged by a Central offense that’s scored at 21 points in each game and is averaging nearly 30 per contest.
Central, which has given up 100 points, has been involved in some high-scoring games.
Hidden Valley at Sweet Home
Records: Hidden Valley 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 5; Sweet Home 2-1, 0-0 4A SD3
Sweet Home, which escaped Madras with a 14-13 road win, plays one more nonleague game before opening league play next week at Newport.
Hidden Valley, which was 16-1 combined in 2019 and 2020, dropped out of the 4A coaches top 10 after last week’s 35-0 home loss to No. 5 Banks. The Mustangs had their opener at Elmira canceled before getting a 36-0 home win versus Molalla.
Sisters at (5) Santiam Christian
Records: Sisters 0-2, 0-1 3A Special District 2; Santiam Christian 1-1, 0-0 3A SD2
Time: 7:30 p.m.
SC didn’t play last week after having its league opener with visiting Junction City rescheduled for Oct. 8. The Eagles have a 20-16 win against 3A No. 10 Amity and a 31-0 loss at 2A No. 1 Kennedy.
Another team that’s only played two games, Sisters had its opener with Burns canceled. The Outlaws then lost 16-7 at Madras and 50-0 at home to No. 2 Siuslaw.
(9) Philomath at (3) South Umpqua
Records: Philomath 3-0, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West; South Umpqua 3-0, 1-0 3A SD2
Location: Myrtle Creek
First-year coach Alex Firth has something going in Philomath. Now the competition gets tougher.
Coming off a 32-12 home win against previously undefeated Woodburn, the Warriors go on the road before hosting Scio to open league next week.
South Umpqua, which defeated visiting Corbett 60-29 last week, has outscored three opponents 147-36.
St. Mary’s at Harrisburg
Records: St. Mary’s 2-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2; Harrisburg 0-3 (3A independent)
Harrisburg, which lost 28-0 at Scio last week, is still searching for its first points of the season. St. Mary’s, of Medford, has a two-game winning streak after a 20-14 home win against Pleasant Hill.
Douglas at Scio
Records: Douglas 0-1 (3A independent); Scio 1-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West
The Loggers wrap up nonleague play after their first win of the season. Douglas had its first two games of the season canceled before losing 20-14 at Reedsport last week.
(6) Jefferson at Oakland
Records: Jefferson 3-0, 1-0 2A Special District 3; Oakland 0-2, 0-0 3A SD3
Jefferson, a 32-22 winner at Toledo last week, is trying to get to 4-0 for the second time in four seasons.
Oakland had last week’s league opener at Lowell canceled. The Oakers have eight-point road losses to Coquille and Sutherlin.
Central Linn at Oakridge
Records: Central Linn 0-3, 0-1 2A Special District 3; Oakridge 0-3, 0-1 2A SD3
The Cobras will try to bounce back from a 34-12 loss at No. 9 Creswell in the league opener and get their first win.
Oakridge is coming off a 60-6 loss at current No. 3 Monroe. The Warriors have allowed 60 or more in all three games.
(3) Monroe at Toledo
Records: Monroe 3-0, 1-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 0-3, 0-1 2A SD3
The Dragons had an easy one with the win against Oakridge after slipping past Santiam in overtime. Toledo has played three competitive games but lost all three, including last week’s 32-22 home loss to No. 6 Jefferson.
Siletz Valley at (7) Alsea
Records: Siletz Valley 0-3, 0-3 1A Special District 3 (6-man); Alsea 2-1, 2-1 1A SD3 (6-man)
A 32-24 win at No. 8 Jewell got the Wolverines back above .500. Siletz Valley has lost all three games by 28 points or more, including 47-6 at No. 3 Eddyville Charter last week.
