High school football capsules (Sept. 17)

Rankings in parentheses are from the OSAA coaches polls.
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
FRIDAY
(6) Dallas at (1) West Albany
Records: Dallas 1-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; West Albany 2-0, 0-0 5A SD3
As conference play begins, the Bulldogs face a ranked team for the second straight week after slipping past current No. 5 Canby 17-14 on the road last Friday.
Dallas won 34-6 win at Wells (formerly Wilson) last week and lost 26-20 at home to Canby in the season opener.
West is ranked first in this week’s OSAA 5A coaches poll despite receiving just one of 13 first-place votes. Second-ranked Wilsonville got two first-place votes, co-third-ranked Thurston six and co-third-ranked Silverton four.
An OSAA employee involved with the polls said Thurston, which has yet to play a game, was named on one less ballot than the rest.
West got 110 total votes, Wilsonville 106 and Silverton and Thurston 105 apiece.
Lebanon at Central
Location: Independence
Records: Lebanon 0-2, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Central 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3
The Warriors, coming off a 29-20 home loss to South Salem, look to turn their season around in the Mid-Willamette opener. Central also played a 6A team last week, falling 44-28 at Barlow.
(9) South Albany at (3) Silverton
Records: South Albany 2-0, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Silverton 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3
The RedHawks got to 2-0 with a 48-21 home win against North Salem by winning both lines of scrimmage.
Their momentum will be tested by the Foxes, who went to the wire at current 6A No. 4 Tualatin last week before falling 35-28. Silverton opened its season with a 41-7 home win against Grant.
Sweet Home at Madras
Records: Sweet Home 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Madras 1-0, 0-0 4A SD2
Coach Ryan Adams got his first win with the Huskies last week, as Sweet Home shut out host North Marion 35-0.
Madras played its first game last week and won 16-7 at home versus Sisters. The White Buffaloes had their season opener against Corbett canceled, reportedly due to COVID-19 protocols in the Corbett program.
Woodburn at Philomath
Records: Woodburn 2-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 2-0, 0-0 3A SD1 West
Two teams hot out of the gate meet in a nonleague game.
Philomath got past Blanchet Catholic last week after shutting out Valley Catholic 52-0 in a pair of road games.
Woodburn hasn’t allowed a point so far, including a 54-0 home win versus Valley Catholic last week.
Philomath is 2-0 for the second straight season and trying to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, when the Warriors reached the 4A state semifinals.
Harrisburg at Scio
Records: Harrisburg 0-2 (3A independent); Scio 0-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West
Both teams are chasing their first win of the season.
Last week, Scio lost 36-8 at home to current 3A No. 2 Rainier, while Harrisburg fell 64-0 at current 2A No. 9 Regis.
Oakridge at (3) Monroe
Records: Oakridge 0-2, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Monroe 2-0, 0-0 2A SD3
Heading into its league opener, Monroe got all it could handle against current No. 8 Santiam before holding off the visiting Wolverines 34-28 in overtime.
Oakridge, which lost 62-14 at Rogue River last week, has been outscored 130-36 in two games.
(6) Jefferson at Toledo
Records: Jefferson 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 0-2, 0-0 2A SD3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
The competition level for Jefferson takes a step up after last week’s 58-8 home win against Gervais.
Toledo, the opponent for the league opener, lost 16-12 at Knappa. The Boomers were 2-2 last year and made the state playoffs the previous two seasons.
(9) Creswell at Central Linn
Records: Creswell 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 0-2, 0-0 2A SD3
The Cobras lost 29-6 at current No. 5 Bandon last week. Central Linn is playing its third of four straight road games to start the season as the school’s track (which surrounds the football field), is refurbished.
Creswell, a 3A school playing 2A football, had last week’s game at current No. 4 Coquille canceled. The Bulldogs won 40-0 against Harrisburg to open the season.
(6) Alsea at Jewell
Records: Alsea 1-1, 1-1 1A Special District 3 (6-man); Jewell 2-0, 2-0 1A SD3
Alsea dropped just three spots in the coaches poll after a 26-13 home loss to current No. 4 Eddyville Charter, which was unranked entering last week’s game.
Jewell played its first game last week, a 72-13 win at Siletz Valley, after being given a forfeit victory against Mapleton a week earlier.
SATURDAY
Corvallis at Crescent Valley
Records: Corvallis 1-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3
This game was moved to Saturday night due to a shortage of game officials.
Both teams were originally scheduled to play in Redmond last week but neither did.
Corvallis won 20-3 at Willamette in Eugene after deciding not to travel to Redmond High due to air quality issues. CV lost 33-12 at home to Ridgeview in a game that had its site changed because of air quality in Redmond.
Santiam Christian (1-1), the fifth-ranked 3A team, had its home game with No. 4 Junction City, originally scheduled for Friday, moved to Oct. 8. It was to be the 3A Special District 2 opener for both teams. Junction City had last week’s home game with Douglas canceled.