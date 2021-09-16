 Skip to main content
High school football capsules (Sept. 17)
High school football capsules (Sept. 17)

  • Updated
Jedidiah Kollaer, Maxwell Louber

South Albany's Jedidiah "Diah" Kollaer, right, carries the ball behind the block of teammate Maxwell Louber in last week's win against North Salem. The RedHawks face a big test Friday at co-No. 3 Silverton.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Rankings in parentheses are from the OSAA coaches polls.

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

FRIDAY

(6) Dallas at (1) West Albany

Records: Dallas 1-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; West Albany 2-0, 0-0 5A SD3

As conference play begins, the Bulldogs face a ranked team for the second straight week after slipping past current No. 5 Canby 17-14 on the road last Friday.

Dallas won 34-6 win at Wells (formerly Wilson) last week and lost 26-20 at home to Canby in the season opener.

West is ranked first in this week’s OSAA 5A coaches poll despite receiving just one of 13 first-place votes. Second-ranked Wilsonville got two first-place votes, co-third-ranked Thurston six and co-third-ranked Silverton four.

An OSAA employee involved with the polls said Thurston, which has yet to play a game, was named on one less ballot than the rest.

West got 110 total votes, Wilsonville 106 and Silverton and Thurston 105 apiece.

Lebanon at Central

Location: Independence

Records: Lebanon 0-2, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Central 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3

The Warriors, coming off a 29-20 home loss to South Salem, look to turn their season around in the Mid-Willamette opener. Central also played a 6A team last week, falling 44-28 at Barlow.

(9) South Albany at (3) Silverton

Records: South Albany 2-0, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Silverton 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3

The RedHawks got to 2-0 with a 48-21 home win against North Salem by winning both lines of scrimmage.

Their momentum will be tested by the Foxes, who went to the wire at current 6A No. 4 Tualatin last week before falling 35-28. Silverton opened its season with a 41-7 home win against Grant.

Sweet Home at Madras

Records: Sweet Home 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Madras 1-0, 0-0 4A SD2

Coach Ryan Adams got his first win with the Huskies last week, as Sweet Home shut out host North Marion 35-0.

Madras played its first game last week and won 16-7 at home versus Sisters. The White Buffaloes had their season opener against Corbett canceled, reportedly due to COVID-19 protocols in the Corbett program.

Woodburn at Philomath

Records: Woodburn 2-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Philomath 2-0, 0-0 3A SD1 West

Two teams hot out of the gate meet in a nonleague game.

Philomath got past Blanchet Catholic last week after shutting out Valley Catholic 52-0 in a pair of road games.

Woodburn hasn’t allowed a point so far, including a 54-0 home win versus Valley Catholic last week.

Philomath is 2-0 for the second straight season and trying to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, when the Warriors reached the 4A state semifinals.

Harrisburg at Scio

Records: Harrisburg 0-2 (3A independent); Scio 0-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West

Both teams are chasing their first win of the season.

Last week, Scio lost 36-8 at home to current 3A No. 2 Rainier, while Harrisburg fell 64-0 at current 2A No. 9 Regis.

Oakridge at (3) Monroe

Records: Oakridge 0-2, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Monroe 2-0, 0-0 2A SD3

Heading into its league opener, Monroe got all it could handle against current No. 8 Santiam before holding off the visiting Wolverines 34-28 in overtime.

Oakridge, which lost 62-14 at Rogue River last week, has been outscored 130-36 in two games.

(6) Jefferson at Toledo

Records: Jefferson 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Toledo 0-2, 0-0 2A SD3

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

The competition level for Jefferson takes a step up after last week’s 58-8 home win against Gervais.

Toledo, the opponent for the league opener, lost 16-12 at Knappa. The Boomers were 2-2 last year and made the state playoffs the previous two seasons.

(9) Creswell at Central Linn

Records: Creswell 1-0, 0-0 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 0-2, 0-0 2A SD3

The Cobras lost 29-6 at current No. 5 Bandon last week. Central Linn is playing its third of four straight road games to start the season as the school’s track (which surrounds the football field), is refurbished.

Creswell, a 3A school playing 2A football, had last week’s game at current No. 4 Coquille canceled. The Bulldogs won 40-0 against Harrisburg to open the season.

(6) Alsea at Jewell

Records: Alsea 1-1, 1-1 1A Special District 3 (6-man); Jewell 2-0, 2-0 1A SD3

Alsea dropped just three spots in the coaches poll after a 26-13 home loss to current No. 4 Eddyville Charter, which was unranked entering last week’s game.

Jewell played its first game last week, a 72-13 win at Siletz Valley, after being given a forfeit victory against Mapleton a week earlier.

SATURDAY

Corvallis at Crescent Valley

Records: Corvallis 1-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3

This game was moved to Saturday night due to a shortage of game officials.

Both teams were originally scheduled to play in Redmond last week but neither did.

Corvallis won 20-3 at Willamette in Eugene after deciding not to travel to Redmond High due to air quality issues. CV lost 33-12 at home to Ridgeview in a game that had its site changed because of air quality in Redmond.

***

Santiam Christian (1-1), the fifth-ranked 3A team, had its home game with No. 4 Junction City, originally scheduled for Friday, moved to Oct. 8. It was to be the 3A Special District 2 opener for both teams. Junction City had last week’s home game with Douglas canceled.

— Compiled by Jesse Sowa

