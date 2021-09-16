High school football capsules (Sept. 17)

Alsea dropped just three spots in the coaches poll after a 26-13 home loss to current No. 4 Eddyville Charter, which was unranked entering last week’s game.

Jewell played its first game last week, a 72-13 win at Siletz Valley, after being given a forfeit victory against Mapleton a week earlier.

SATURDAY

Corvallis at Crescent Valley

Records: Corvallis 1-1, 0-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-1, 0-0 5A SD3

This game was moved to Saturday night due to a shortage of game officials.

Both teams were originally scheduled to play in Redmond last week but neither did.

Corvallis won 20-3 at Willamette in Eugene after deciding not to travel to Redmond High due to air quality issues. CV lost 33-12 at home to Ridgeview in a game that had its site changed because of air quality in Redmond.

