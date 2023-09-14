All games at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Crescent Valley at Corvallis

Records: Crescent Valley 2-0, 2-0 5A Mid-Willamette Conference; Corvallis 1-1, 1-1 Mid-Willamette

Both teams turned up the offense in road wins last week, with CV taking down South Albany (63-50) and CHS getting past Central (48-14).

More fireworks could be on the way after big numbers were put up by CV quarterback Rocco McClave and receivers Luey Campos, Lucas Ikjaer and Mason Riney and Corvallis running backs Jaydin Shine and RJ Young and receiver Truman Brasfield.

Corvallis leads the all-time series 32-18 after CV’s 32-27 home win last year. The Spartans had won two straight after the Raiders won four in a row and six of seven.

Corvallis will celebrate its 1983 AAA state championship team this weekend.

Mike Zandofsky, who was a three-time All-American at the University of Washington and went on to play nine years in the NFL, was an all-state first-team selection on the offensive and defensive lines as a senior that season. He later served as an assistant coach and helped Corvallis to the 2006 5A state title under former coach and CHS teammate Chris McGowan, also on the 1983 team.

Robb Thomas, another member of the championship team, was a record-setting running back at Oregon State and is a 10-year NFL veteran. Thomas, a junior in the 1983 season, was a third-team all-state defensive back.

Thomas and Zandofsky are expected to be among those in attendance Friday as Corvallis recognizes the team.

Lebanon at Dallas

Records: Lebanon 0-2, 0-2 Mid-Willamette; Dallas 1-1, 1-1 Mid-Willamette

The Warriors face an uphill climb to one of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic state playoff spots after last week’s 58-44 loss at West Albany. Lebanon will try to avoid missing the postseason for a second straight year.

Dallas is certainly one of those teams standing in the way. Last week, the Dragons defeated McKay (which beat Lebanon 31-28 in the opener) after a 34-7 loss to Silverton.

Dallas won last year’s matchup with Lebanon, 41-12.

South Albany at McKay

Location: Salem

Records: South Albany 1-1, 1-1 Mid-Willamette; McKay 1-1, 1-1 Mid-Willamette

The RedHawks look to have no concerns on offense after scoring 41 and 50 points in their first two games. An offensive line with three returning starters is creating plenty of holes for running back Anthony Vestal (243 yards in last week’s loss to Crescent Valley) and quarterback Gaje Nicholson.

McKay couldn’t keep the momentum going after opening with a win against Lebanon. The Scots have four of their next five games on the road after this one.

The RedHawks defeated the Scots last year, 39-8.

Woodburn at West Albany

Records: Woodburn 0-2, 0-2 Mid-Willamette; West Albany 2-0, 2-0 Mid-Willamette

West keeps pumping out the offense, having scored 100 points in its first two games. Lukas Hews had seven touchdown passes, three to Austin Simmons, against Lebanon.

Woodburn has struggled in its return to 5A football after playing at the 4A level. The “other” Bulldogs are coming off two straight winning seasons for the first time in more than two decades and made the 4A playoffs in 2022.

Cascade at Sweet Home

Records: Cascade 2-0, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 0-2, 0-0 SD3

The Huskies have just six total offensive points to show for their first two games as they enter league play. Opponents have mustered a combined 45 points.

Cascade makes its third straight road trip to open the season after long bus rides to Baker (42-21) and Marshfield (44-26) in Coos Bay. The Cougars are coached by Shane Hedrick, whose career stops as a head coach have included South Albany and Central. His son, former Boise State QB Grant Hedrick, is a Cascade assistant.

Philomath at Cottage Grove

Records: Philomath 1-1, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Cottage Grove 0-2, 0-0 SD3

The Warriors made short work of Newport last week in a 48-0 home win. Now comes league play and an opponent that appears to be one of the weaker teams left on the schedule.

Cottage Grove has been outscored by a combined score of 71-25 in its two losses. Lions coach Steven Turner won state titles at Mountain View in 2011 and at Cascade in 2015.

Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill

Records: 1-1, 0-0 3A Mountain Valley Conference; Pleasant Hill 1-1, 0-0 Mountain Valley

After a 47-38 opening win against North Marion, the Eagles couldn’t quite get to the finish line in a 27-14 loss at Valley Catholic in Beaverton. The schedule includes three of the next four at home, including homecoming versus Siuslaw next week.

Pleasant Hill took the same route to get to 1-1, beating Cottage Grove (20-7) then losing at Salem Academy (34-25). Billies head coach Jeremiah Heacock was an assistant for 21 years at Thurston, his alma mater, where he helped the Colts win 5A state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Scio at Amity

Records: Scio 2-0, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Amity 0-2, 0-0 3A SD2

The Loggers have dominant wins against Rainier (38-13) and North Marion (50-14) under head coach Justin Guest, who knows all about success at Scio as a two-time football state champion. The Loggers have their second consecutive 2-0 start

Amity, which has eight state titles in its history, last had a winning season with a full schedule in 2019. The Warriors have been outscored by a combined 60-23 by Warrenton and Yamhill-Carlton.

Taft at Jefferson

Records: Taft 1-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2; Jefferson 0-1, 0-0 SD2

The Lions get back to the schedule after a week off following their season-opening 39-2 defeat to Valley Catholic.

Taft, of Lincoln City, shut out visiting Umatilla (34-0) last week after a long road trip across the state. The Tigers are going for their first back-to-back winning seasons since 1996-97.

Santiam Christian at Salem Academy

Records: Santiam Christian 1-1, 0-0 3A Special District 2; 1-1, 0-0 SD2

The Eagles bounced back from a 46-6 loss to Vale in Umatilla to win 37-6 at Creswell. SC goes on the road again before getting to stay home next week versus Amity.

Salem Academy, a 2A school playing 3A football, has competitive losses to Life Christian of Washington (35-20) and Pleasant Hill (34-25).

Central Linn at Lowell

Records: Central Linn 2-0, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Lowell 2-0, 0-0 SD2

The Cobras, playing their first three games on the road, are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 as they start league play. The defense has produced shutouts against Vernonia/Jewell (45-0) and Sheridan (41-0).

Lowell has pounded Illinois Valley (56-18) and Blanchet Catholic (44-8) at home to start the season. The Devils reached the quarterfinals last year after a 40-16 regular-season win at Central Linn.

Monroe at Waldport

Records: Monroe 1-1, 0-0 2A Special District 2; Waldport 1-1, 0-0 SD2

The Dragons found their offense last week at Rogue River in a 46-38 win. Monroe is chasing its 10th winning record in 14 seasons under coach Bill Crowson.

Waldport got past Rogue River in the season opener (26-14) on the road before a 28-0 home win versus Reedsport.

SATURDAY

C.S. Lewis Academy at Alsea

Records: C.S. Lewis Academy 0-2, 0-2 1A-6 Special District 2 North; Alsea 2-0, 1-0 SD2 North

The Wolverines blasted past Triangle Lake last week for a 51-33 home win in the league opener. Alsea head coach Laric Cook previously led the Wolverines from 1998 to 2001, compiling a 42-12 record.

C.S. Lewis is playing its third of four on the road to start the season after losses at Siletz Valley (34-2) and Falls City/Kings Valley Charter (49-20).

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa

