High school football capsules (Oct. 29)

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

FRIDAY

(10) Lebanon at (1) Silverton

Records: Lebanon 4-4, 4-2 5A Special District 3; Silverton 7-1, 6-0 5A SD3

The Mid-Willamette Conference’s first two spots in the OSAA 5A state playoff bracket have been claimed by Silverton and West Albany. But the third and final automatic berth is up for grabs, and Lebanon would snag that with an upset win Friday.

If all of the Friday conference games go to the teams with better records, South Albany would get the third spot because it currently has a better OSAA power ranking (7) than Dallas (11) and Lebanon (12). But those rankings can change. Power rankings are the third tiebreaker and would be the decider if those three teams tie at 4-3.

But the Mid-Willamette teams that don’t get the third spot could still grab one of four at-large berths awarded to those with the strongest power rankings across 5A’s four conferences who didn’t get in based on their conference place.