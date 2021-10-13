High school football capsules (Oct. 14)

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

South Albany at (4) West Albany

Records: South Albany 4-2, 2-2 5A Special District 3; West Albany 6-0, 4-0 5A SD3

This is an intriguing rivalry matchup.

West hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any game and is allowing 13.5 points on defense. South’s defense against Corvallis last week was its rushing offense, as the RedHawks literally ran the final eight minutes off the clock on one possession.

The Bulldogs, who have played a relatively tough schedule, are undefeated but have just one lopsided win (42-20 at Crescent Valley). Four of South’s six games have been close ones.

“The rivalry game to me is a little bit about bragging rights, but it’s a lot about community,” current RedHawks co-head coach Jeff Louber said in 2018. Louber is a South alum who played football at the school and spent 10 years as a West assistant before joining the South football staff in 2014.