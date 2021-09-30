High school football capsules (Oct. 1)

Dallas has already played arguably the top two teams in the league, including Silverton last week in a 42-7 defeat. The Mid-Willamette could be loaded this year, but we might not find that out until November.

(2) West Albany at Central

Records: West Albany 4-0, 2-0 5A Special District 3; Central 1-3, 0-2 5A SD3

Location: Independence

The Bulldogs have received a serious challenge in all four games so far, including in last week’s 42-20 win at Crescent Valley.

Central, which lost at Corvallis last week, has scored fewer points every week since opening with a 40-24 home win against Redmond. That trend could continue this week.

(6) Santiam Christian at Elmira

Records: Santiam Christian 2-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2; Elmira 1-2, 0-0 4A SD4

The Eagles were supposed to play Saturday at McLoughlin, but that game was canceled. SC came off a bye to beat visiting Sisters 41-0 in the league opener last week.

Elmira is coming off a 35-12 loss at North Valley. The Falcons bounced back from a 74-0 season-opening loss at Cascade to win 36-30 at home against Phoenix.