High school football capsules (Oct. 1)

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted; OSAA coaches polls rankings in parentheses
FRIDAY
Corvallis at Lebanon
Records: Corvallis 3-1, 2-0 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 1-3, 1-1 5A SD3
The picture of which Mid-Willamette Conference teams have a better-than-average shot at the 5A state playoffs will become clearer this week. The conference gets three automatic berths, while four more statewide berths will be decided using the OSAA power rankings.
Corvallis looks to continue a run toward a state playoff spot after holding off Central, 19-14, last week.
Lebanon, which lost 21-19 at home to South Albany last week, probably can’t afford a second straight defeat if it hopes to continue chasing the playoffs.
(10) Dallas at (9) South Albany
Records: Dallas 1-3, 0-2 5A Special District 3; South Albany 3-1, 1-1 5A SD3
Time: 7:30 p.m.
South won an important game (21-19) at Lebanon last week, as Avery Adams broke up a late two-point conversion pass to keep the RedHawks in front. South was last 4-1 in 2014 … after a win against Dallas.
Dallas has already played arguably the top two teams in the league, including Silverton last week in a 42-7 defeat. The Mid-Willamette could be loaded this year, but we might not find that out until November.
(2) West Albany at Central
Records: West Albany 4-0, 2-0 5A Special District 3; Central 1-3, 0-2 5A SD3
Location: Independence
The Bulldogs have received a serious challenge in all four games so far, including in last week’s 42-20 win at Crescent Valley.
Central, which lost at Corvallis last week, has scored fewer points every week since opening with a 40-24 home win against Redmond. That trend could continue this week.
(6) Santiam Christian at Elmira
Records: Santiam Christian 2-1, 1-0 3A Special District 2; Elmira 1-2, 0-0 4A SD4
The Eagles were supposed to play Saturday at McLoughlin, but that game was canceled. SC came off a bye to beat visiting Sisters 41-0 in the league opener last week.
Elmira is coming off a 35-12 loss at North Valley. The Falcons bounced back from a 74-0 season-opening loss at Cascade to win 36-30 at home against Phoenix.
Scio at (10) Philomath
Records: Scio 2-2, 0-0 3A Special District 1 West; Philomath 3-1, 0-0 3A SD1W
The winner will get a fast start on chasing one of the West division’s two automatic state playoff berths.
Scio got its second straight shutout last week, beating visiting Douglas 38-0. Philomath took its first loss of the season, 41-8 at No. 4 South Umpqua.
Gervais at Harrisburg
Records: Gervais 0-4, 0-2 2A Special District 2; Harrisburg 0-4 (3A independent)
Harrisburg got its first points of the season last week in a 43-14 home loss to St. Mary’s.
Gervais lost 60-0 at home to 2A No. 10 Regis and has also been shut out three times. Regis defeated Harrisburg 64-0 three weeks ago.
***
Friday's Monroe at Central Linn game was canceled after Central Linn went to distance learning and canceled all events this week due to a large number of staff and students being out of class for contact tracing.
With a forfeit win, eighth-ranked Monroe will improve to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in 2A Special District 3. Central Linn will fall to 1-4 and 1-2, respectively.
Last week, Monroe lost its first game of the season, 44-36 at Toledo. Central Linn got on the winning side with a 76-0 victory at Oakridge. Friday was to be the Cobras' first home game of the season after the renovation of the school's track, which surrounds the football field.
***
Jefferson was forced to forfeit its home league game against 2A fifth-ranked Creswell on Friday because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Lions (3-2, 1-2 2A Special District 3) were coming off their first defeat of the season, a 42-20 loss at No. 6 Oakland. Jefferson is scheduled to play at Oakridge (0-4, 0-2 2A SD3) next Friday.
SATURDAY
Sweet Home at Newport
Records: Sweet Home 2-2, 0-0 4A Special District 3; Newport 0-4, 0-0 4A SD3
Time: 1 p.m.
The Huskies, coming off a 36-16 home loss to Hidden Valley, opens league play against a Newport squad that has scored 25 points in four games. The Cubs were shut out for the second time last week, losing 41-0 to Baker in Sisters.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa