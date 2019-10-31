All games at 7 p.m. Friday; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
(2) West Albany at (4) Silverton
Records: West Albany 8-0, 8-0 5A Special District 3; Silverton 8-0, 8-0 SD 3
As they decide the league title in the regular-season finale, these teams will be hard-pressed to match the excitement that fueled last year’s two contests. West lost 17-14 at home to end the regular season then won 20-16 at Silverton in the state quarterfinals two weeks later.
The Bulldogs’ defense will get its best test of the season to date. The Foxes are averaging nearly 41 points per game.
(8) Lebanon at North Salem
Records: Lebanon 5-3, 5-3 5A Special District 3; North Salem 2-6, 2-6 SD 3
The Warriors play their second of what is likely three straight road games. Lebanon sits 11th in the 5A power rankings and would need to move up at least three spots to play at home next week.
With three straight wins to clinch a playoff berth, the Warriors have rebounded nicely after three consecutive losses.
South Albany at Corvallis
Records: South Albany 2-6, 2-6 5A Special District 3; Corvallis 3-5, 3-5 SD 3
The Spartans are in the state playoffs with a win, given they hold the tiebreaker with Crescent Valley after their 28-6 home win against the Raiders Sept. 20.
South is coming off one of its best defensive efforts of the season in a 15-6 home loss to North Salem. The RedHawks allowed only 28 points in three home games this fall.
Crescent Valley at McKay
Records: Crescent Valley 3-5, 3-5 5A Special District 3; McKay 2-6, 2-6 SD 3
The Raiders have slim playoff hopes, needing a win and a Corvallis loss to continue their season. CV has been one of the Mid-Willamette’s better defensive teams, sitting fourth with 193 points allowed.
McKay has three lopsided losses — to Corvallis, Dallas and Silverton — since wins against Lebanon and North Salem.
Sweet Home at Estacada
Records: Sweet Home 3-5, 2-3 4A Special District 3; Estacada 5-3, 2-3 4A Special District 2
The Huskies make a trip north for a state play-in game. Having No. 1 Banks, No. 3 Marist and No. 5 Cascade on the schedule helped them get into the postseason.
The winner reaches the round of 16.
Sweet Home beat visiting Newport 27-26 last week to lock in its spot. Estacada’s five wins, all in Special District 2, came against teams with a combined five league wins.
Scio at Corbett
Records: Scio 4-4, 2-2 3A Special District 1 East; Corbett 5-3, 2-2 SD 1 East
The Loggers need to be one of Special District 1’s top two teams in the power rankings outside the first two teams in each division. Scio is the second team in that scenario now at No. 18. Rainier is No. 7, Corbett 20 and Dayton 23.
A win should get the Loggers in the 3A bracket. Corbett is coming off a 22-0 loss at Madras, a team Scio lost 20-18 to on the road two weeks ago.
(2) Santiam Christian at La Pine
Records: Santiam Christian 8-0, 4-0 3A Special District 2 North; La Pine 3-5, 0-4 SD 2 North
The Eagles finish the regular season on the road against a team that’s already been shut out twice in league play. In a 43-22 home win against Harrisburg last week, SC played its first game decided by fewer than 35 points.
The Eagles will be home next week to open the state playoffs.
Pleasant Hill at Harrisburg
Records: Pleasant Hill 3-5, 1-3 3A Special District 2 North; Harrisburg; 3-5, 1-3 SD 2 North
The Eagles fell out of playoff contention with their loss to Santiam Christian. Their consolation prize is scoring the most points SC has allowed this season.
Pleasant Hill is in the spot after consecutive losses to Siuslaw and Sutherlin. The Billies have played one of 3A’s toughest schedules, with nonleague games against Hidden Valley and Cascade Christian.
Regis at (3) Monroe
Records: Regis 2-6, 2-2 2A Special District 3; Monroe 7-1, 4-0 2A SD 3
The Dragons get ready for the playoffs with just their second home game in the last seven games. Another home date awaits next week in the playoffs.
Monroe’s average margin of victory in four league games is 42 points. Regis has two shutout wins in league play.
(7) Oakland at Central Linn
Records: Oakland 6-2, 3-1 2A Special District 3; Central Linn 1-7, 0-4 SD 3
The Cobras, who led at halftime in last week’s loss at Jefferson, finish their season against the league’s second-best team.
Oakland won six straight before last week’s 48-0 home loss to Monroe.
Jefferson at Creswell
Records: Jefferson 1-7, 1-3 2A Special District 3; Creswell 3-5, 2-2 SD 3
Jefferson, which played with 15 players last week, has a chance to close with two straight wins.
Creswell, coming off a 20-6 win at Regis, is unlikely to make the playoffs. The Bulldogs are 22nd in the power rankings and need to get to 16.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net