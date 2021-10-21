High school football capsule: South Albany at Central

South Albany at Central
Location: Independence
Time/date: 3 p.m., Saturday
The RedHawks are tied for fourth in a league that only gets three guaranteed spots in the state playoffs. But they currently have a strong power ranking (9) that could help them get an at-large berth, and they have the last two teams in the conference standings left on the schedule.
But Central can’t be looked past after last week’s 54-14 win at Crescent Valley.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.
Jesse Sowa
Sports Reporter
