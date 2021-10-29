High school football: Bulldogs hold off Spartans' rally

West Albany High took a 20-0 lead in the first half but needed a late defensive stand to hold off a Corvallis High comeback on Friday night.
The Bulldogs defeated the visiting Spartans 41-27 in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
West Albany (8-1, 6-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host a 5A state playoff game on Friday. The Bulldogs’ opponent has not yet been determined. The Spartans end their season with a record of 3-6, 2-5 in conference play.
“These guys battled. If you told us in July we’d have an 8-1 team, I’d have felt like I won the lottery. These kids earned it, a lot of these victories were tough, a lot of adverse moments. It’s just a tough ball club we have. I credit our team for battling through nine weeks. It’s been a fun year,” said West Albany coach Brian Mehl.
West Albany senior quarterback Michael Cale put the Bulldogs on the board early in the first quarter on the first of his three touchdown runs in the contest.
After the West Albany defense forced a turnover on downs, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 13-0 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cale to Tyler Hart-McNally.
That same duo connected again in the second quarter on a 15-yard scoring play as the Bulldogs pushed their lead to 20-0.
With the game in danger of slipping away, the Spartans put together a clutch drive of their own late in the first half. Senior quarterback Carter Steeves found senior receiver Carson Wright at the goal-line for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired.
“That touchdown before the half was big for them, it kept them in there,” Mehl said. “Corvallis plays us tough, they always do.”
Corvallis received the second-half kickoff and put together another scoring drive. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 4, Steeves once again connected with Wright to make the score 20-13.
The Bulldogs responded with back-to-back touchdowns to build a 34-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. The second scoring drive was highlighted by a 51-yard pass up the seam from Cale to Riley Paxton.
But just as it appeared the game was getting out of reach the Spartans made a series of big plays.
A good kickoff return and a penalty on the Bulldogs gave Corvallis possession at the Bulldog 37. The Spartans quickly took advantage. Peyton Silbernagel caught a pass in the flat from Steeves and pushed through two Bulldog defenders to get into the end zone.
Corvallis then recovered an onside kick. Taking over at the West Albany 47, Steeves found Wright open deep for a 39-yard gain. Moments later that same pair connected for a 7-yard touchdown which cut the West Albany lead to 34-27 with just under 6 minutes left to play.
West Albany’s offense was unable to put together a drive on its next possession and the Bulldogs were forced to punt. The Spartans took over with just under 4 minutes left to play and the opportunity to tie the game or take the lead.
But on the second play of the drive, West Albany’s Bryce Bowers intercepted a tipped pass to hand the ball back over the Bulldog offense. Given a second chance to run out the clock, the Bulldogs put together a final scoring drive.
For the game, Cale completed 12 of 15 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Vestal had 45 yards rushing on 10 carries.
For the Spartans, Steeves completed 27 of 46 attempts for 302 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Workhorse running back Toby Worsch had 29 carries for 72 yards.
West Albany 41, Corvallis 27
Corvallis 0 6 7 14 — 27
West Albany 13 7 7 14 — 41
First quarter
WA — Cale 1 run (PAT missed), 10:36
WA — Hart-McNally 12 pass from Cale (Zaragoza-Perez kick), 1:41
Second quarter
WA —Hart-McNally 15 pass from Cale (Zaragoza-Perez kick), 8:22
CHS — Wright 5 pass from Steeves (PAT blocked), 0:00
Third quarter
CHS — Wright 4 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick), 5:21
WA — Cale 1 run (Zaragoza-Perez kick), 2:51
Fourth quarter
WA — Rojas 5 run (Zaragoza-Perez kick), 9:39
CHS — Silbernagel 7 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick), 7:16
CHS — Wright 7 pass from Steeves (Vingelen kick), 5:59
WA — Cale 3 run (Zaragoza-Perez kick), 1:29