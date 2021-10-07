High school football: Bulldog defense closes the door on Warriors

But all the Bulldogs got was the second of Juan Zaragoza-Perez’s three field goals in the game, this one from 27 yards. He also had a 29-yarder in the first quarter after West reached the Warriors’ 1 but went backwards before Zaragoza-Perez put one through the uprights from 29.

Later in the third quarter, West’s Jack Moyes recovered a muffed punt catch at the Lebanon 25, after after reaching the 6 the Bulldogs got another field goal, with Zaragoza-Perez from 23.

“Juan, he’s just a natural kicker. Juan was great. He had a couple big kicks,” West coach Brian Mehl said of Zaragoza-Perez, who plays on the school’s boys soccer team.

In the fourth, Riley Paxton intercepted a pass from Lebanon quarterback Dre Smith and returned it 17 yards to the Warriors 26. Five snaps later, West’s Anthony Vestal ran it in from 3 yards out.

“I’m proud of those guys,” Mehl said of his defense. “Second-half football felt like how things have been here for a while. We kind of got our momentum and mojo back a little bit. The defense was outstanding. They didn’t have to play a lot of plays in the second half because it felt like the ball was in our offense’s hands the whole time and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”