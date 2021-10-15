High school football: Big-play Jefferson keeps playoff hopes alive with win against Monroe

JEFFERSON — Kaleb Gilgan saw some of the potential in his Jefferson High football team a month ago in a win at Toledo and on Friday night simply asked his players to be that good again.

The Lions did that and more, scoring on a slew of big plays against Monroe with a win that kept them in the mix for a 2A football state playoff berth.

Zach Wusstig led the way with 170 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown on the final play of the first half that helped Jefferson pull away for a 44-34 Special District 3 victory at Lions Stadium.

Having suffered a forfeit defeat to Creswell due to COVID protocols as well as one on the field to Oakland, the Lions (5-3, 3-2) were in desperate need of a victory against the eighth-ranked Dragons (5-2, 2-2) to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The top three teams in each of the five 2A special districts qualify for the OSAA’s 16-team postseason bracket.