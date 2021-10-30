High school cross-country: Corvallis girls, Crescent Valley boys win district team titles

LEBANON — The top area teams did what they needed to in Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country district meet, running well enough to win in their final tune-up for next week’s Class 5A state meet.
The Corvallis High girls and Crescent Valley boys, both serious contenders for state championships, had runners at or near the front, helping keep each team’s score low.
CV swept the individual races on the soft Seven Oak Middle School course. Freshman Emily Wisniewski continued her standout season with a girls win in 18 minutes, 29 seconds over the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) trek. Senior Cade Byer led a 1-2-3 Raiders finish in the boys race in 16:18, just ahead of teammates Kanoa Blake and Henry Coughlan.
The top four teams and any individuals among the top five finishers and not on those in each race qualify for state, which will be held next Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene. Among area teams, the South Albany boys (second), Corvallis boys (third) and Crescent Valley girls (second) also made state.
Wisniewski, who won her sixth race of the season and recorded a personal best 17:29 earlier this fall, said she was running to win Saturday and not necessarily for time because state is just a week away.
She said she usually feels the butterflies before big races, but the district meet wasn’t one of those because of the small number of competitors.
“I definitely get very nervous. As soon as I start my race all my nerves just go away,” she said.
Next week might be different, as Wisniewski takes on the best in the 5A classification.
West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow was one of two individual state qualifiers in the nine-school meet, taking second in the girls race in 18:51. North Salem’s Isabel Swain, fourth in 19:10, was the other.
West finished with 157 points, 31 back of fourth-place qualifier Silverton.
“My school, we have runners with lots of potential,” said Ludlow, who was pleased with her place after entering the meet with the conference’s fourth-best time of the season. “But I kind of had to try to run individually to make it to state instead of trying to make it as a team.”
Into the second mile, Ludlow realized it was going to be a good day and she picked up the pace.
“My goal was to stay with the group in front and then at the end of the second mile I was going to try to start to outrun them,” she said. “But I did it at the end of the first mile and the start of the second mile instead.”
Ava Betts was third to lead the Corvallis girls to the team title with 31 points. The Spartans had all five of their counting runners in the top nine. Avery Nason was fifth (19:18), Kate Middleton sixth (19:39). Madeline Nason eighth (20:07) and Ronja Soares ninth (20:09)
CV, with seventh-place Ava McKee (19:55) as its second finisher, was runner-up with 43.
“It felt so hard. It was awesome. Everyone went so hard today. It was fun to race with fast people,” Betts said.
Corvallis returned most of the same runners that helped the Spartans win the 5A team title in 2019. Most of this year’s team is junior in class or younger, leaving open the possibilities for even more hardware.
“It’s amazing. I just feel so close to them. I love to be able to build my running with them and train with lots of fast girls,” Betts said. “It’s such a dedicated team and running with them every day is so motivating.”
Byer ran up front with teammates Blake (second, 16:22), Coughlan (third, 16:22) and twin brother Blake Byer (fifth, 16:36) and South’s Logan Parker (fourth, 16:29) and Mathew Resnik (sixth, 16:38) early on before the eventual top four broke away in the second mile.
“The first mile was pretty relaxed. Then from one and a half miles to the end we really had to push to get a gap on the South kids. It was a good race. Good preparation for state,” Cade Byer said.
He said the team goal was to work together but not push each too hard with the state meet in the near future.
Added Coughlan, who has the conference’s top time this season at 14:56 set at Albany’s Harrier Classic: “For the most part we just wanted to race as a team. The big investment is for next week. District races are emphasizing on hard, sustained efforts but not full race efforts.”
CV had 21 points, 28 better than South Albany. Corvallis had 76.
Corvallis had two top-10 finishers in Sam Hanson (seventh, 17:08) and Spencer Middleton (ninth, 17:21), and Lebanon’s RJ Kennedy was eighth (17:14). Seb Daniels, the Raiders’ fifth placer, was 10th in 17:26.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.