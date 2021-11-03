High school boys soccer: Corvallis defeats Putnam to reach 5A quarterfinals

The Corvallis High boys soccer team advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory over visiting Putnam on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (10-3-2) will host Ashland (9-3-2) on Saturday after the Grizzlies advanced with a 3-0 win over South Albany.

Corvallis coach Chad Foley did not think this was his squad’s most focused effort.

“I thought at times we looked really, really good. It was more inconsistent than I would have liked tonight. I thought that Putnam came out and executed their game plan, overall, better than we did. We just had enough talent to get through tonight,” Foley said.

The squads played in conditions which ranged from a drizzle early on to a downpour early in the second half. The Spartans built a 4-1 lead and then held on as the Kingsmen scored a pair of late goals to briefly get back in the game.

Putnam had the better chances early but Corvallis goalkeeper Oscar Hommel made two solid saves to keep the game scoreless.

Corvallis got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by sophomore Ryan John. The Spartans drew the penalty by playing a ball from the right sideline over the top of the Putnam defense. Vance John outraced a defender to get the ball and was struck by the Putnam goalkeeper.

Ryan John added his second goal of the night in the 24th minute on an assist from senior Colin Smith to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead.

Putnam’s Lucas Mallett put the Kingsmen on the board in the 28th minute.

A pair of back-to-back goals early in the second half appeared to put the game away for the Spartans.

Junior Kellen Filker found the back of the net off a pass from sophomore Peter Conrad in the 48th minute. Two minutes later, Vance John also scored off an assist from Conrad as the Spartans took a 4-1 lead.

A foul on the Spartans in the 62nd minute gave Putnam a penalty kick, which was made by Briggs Priem.

With just over 5 minutes left to play the teams briefly left the field due to the threat of lightning. When they returned, Putnam’s Evian Creamer scored to make it a one-goal game.

The Spartans quickly replied with a game-sealing goal of their own. Corvallis put together a quick counter-strike. Ben Perez made a pass upfield to Vance John who evaded a defender and slid a shot past the Putnam keeper with just over 2 minutes left to play.

Hommel finished the match with five saves.

Corvallis is No. 3 in the OSAA 5A power rankings after a regular season in which the Spartans went unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play with a mark of 8-0-1. Ashland is ranked sixth and was the second-place team in the Midwestern League.

Foley said his squad needs better execution in every phase of the game against Ashland.

“If we execute, we can be one of the best teams in the state. If we don’t execute, we can be a very average team,” Foley said.

