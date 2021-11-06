 Skip to main content
High school boys cross-country: Coughlan, Raiders second at state meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Cross Country Crescent Valley Boys

Crescent Valley's Cade Byer (808) and Henry Coughlan (809) run in the lead pack of the 5A boys race. Coughlan finished fourth and Byer seventh to lead the Raiders to a second-place team finish.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

EUGENE — The Crescent Valley High boys cross-country season ended Saturday afternoon without a state title, but not without a good effort by the Raiders.

Crater put four runners in the top 10 to take the 5A team championship at the OSAA state meet at Lane Community College. CV, led by Henry Coughlan’s fourth-place finish, had all five of its athletes among the top 23. But the Comets were just a little better.

Crater scored 35 points, Crescent Valley 54 and third-place South Albany 122.

“I think we all worked really hard. We may have not gotten the job done today but we can’t be mad with second at state,” said Coughlan, who ran the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes, 47.7 seconds.

Crater’s Tyrone Gorze was first in 15:05.

Coughlan, who had a season-best time of 14:56, the third-best result in 5A this fall, had some knee swelling that severely limited his training the past week. He was returning to the course where he won a 3A individual title and team championship with Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa as a sophomore in 2019.

“I think a lot of it had to do with confidence,” Coughlan said of his race Saturday. “I know I have the fitness to run with these guys. I didn’t know if I would be able to run at state or not. It’s that insecurity, ‘oh, what if I can’t run.’ I think I was more dealing with that instead of the actual race.”

Teammate Cade Byer joined Coughlan on the individual podium, placing seventh in 15:56.3. CV’s Blake Byer was 12th in 16:39.6.

Logan Parker (15th, 16:49.3) and Mathew Resnik (17th, 16:55.2) led South Albany to a team trophy.

Corvallis was ninth, led by Sam Hanson, who was 21st in 17:11.3.

4A

Philomath’s Mateo Candanoza got on the individual podium by taking sixth in 17:03.4.

“That was a really good race for me. I think I went out a little too fast and I tried to hold on,” he said.

Candanoza dropped his times and picked up his speed through the first half of the season but says he wasn’t able to train as much as he wanted because he also plays on the Warriors’ boys soccer team.

The Warriors, who finished seventh in the team standings, were without two of their athletes, including frontrunner Brody Bushnell. Bushnell has anemia and didn’t have the energy to race, Philomath coach Joe Fulton said.

“He didn’t warm up with us and he wasn’t feeling very good,” Candanoza said. “He’s our captain, so it’s hard for us to do our regular routine without him.”

Fulton said he believes the team would have had a chance at a top-four finish and a trophy had Bushnell been able to compete.

Mark Grimmer, also a soccer player, was held out because Philomath had a state quarterfinal game Saturday night.

3A

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne felt like he went out a little too fast trying to keep up with eventual champion Zac Knapp of Enterprise and faded over the final mile to a sixth-place finish in 16:49.

“Kind of disappointed. But it’s a good race with a bunch of good athletes. I pushed hard. Felt pretty tired at the end. I’ll train hard next season,” said Bourne, who was motivated in offseason training by his state titles at 1,500 and 3,000 meters on the track last spring.

SC’s Colin Longballa finished just out of the individual medals, taking 11th in 17:40.8.

The Eagles were fifth with 100 points, two points out of a team trophy.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was 27th in 18:53.2.

2A/1A

Jefferson took eighth as a team, led by Osbaldo Martinez-Vasquez (27th, 18:52.9).

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Boys results

5A boys

Team scores: Crater 35, Crescent Valley 54, South Albany 122, Wilsonville 142, Hood River Valley 152, The Dalles 187, Ashland 208, Churchill 208, Corvallis 220, Springfield 259, La Salle Prep 267, Silverton 281, Scappoose 298

Top five individuals: 1. Tyrone Gorze, Crater, 15:05; 2. Josiah Tostenson, Crater, 15:35; 3. Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, 15:38; 4. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 15:47.7; 5. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 15:50.8

Area results

Crescent Valley: 4. Henry Coughlan 15:47.7; 7. Cade Byer 15:56.3; 12. Blake Byer 16:39.6; 16. Kanoa Blake 16:51.8; 23. Seb Daniels 17:19.2; 36. Ty Abernathy 17:51.0; 39. Daniel Marshall 17:58.3

South Albany: 15. Logan Parker 16:49.3; 17. Mathew Resnik 16:55.2; 27. Diego Perez-Montes 17:27.2; 34. Zander Campbell 17:40.7; 44. Wyatt Sparks 18:05.6; 48. Kaleb Bennett 18:09.9; 61. Robbie Johnston 18:44.1

Corvallis: 21. Sam Hanson 17:11.3; 28. Spencer Middleton 17:29.0; 56. Cole Fiegener 18:26.4; 62. Joseph Parmigiani 18:44.8; 71. Jory Umble 19:09.7; 82. Harrison Hale 20:01.9; 93. Graham Hale 22:02.7

4A boys

Team scores: Siuslaw 42, Sisters 88, Cottage Grove 93, Valley Catholic 93, Hidden Valley 135, Klamath Union 148, Philomath 171, Astoria 194, Baker 223, La Grande 275, North Marion 304, Molalla 333

Top five individuals: 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, 16:02.2; 2. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 16:30.7; 3. Elwood Hosking, Phoenix, 16:50.0; 4. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 16:50.0; 5. Henry Tierney, Valley Catholic, 16:59.3

Area results

Philomath: 6. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 17:03.4; 25. Ben Hernandez 18:04.6; 28. Jesse Erickson 18:12.3; 63. Warwick Bushnell 19:33.8; 86. JJ Lewis 22:40.2

3A boys

Team scores: Enterprise 50, Westside Christian 86, Burns 92, Oregon Episcopal 98, Santiam Christian 100, Willamina 166, Warrenton 166, St. Mary’s 172, Cascade Christian 200

Top five individuals: 1. Zac Knapp, Enterprise, 15:52.3; 2. Wyatt Montgomery, La Pine, 16:28.3; 3. Olin Gilster, Oregon Episcopal, 16:31.7; 4. David Dugan, Westside Christian, 16:34.3; 5. Jake Sorani, Cascade Christian, 16:45.7

Area results

Santiam Christian: 6. Benjamin Bourne 16:49.0; 11. Colin Longballa 17:40.8; 25. Juan Andres Villo 18:47.5; 32. Benjamin Eby 19:08.1; 38. Izaak Frey 19:22.4; 48. Caiden Hohensee 19:59.9; 53. Benjamin Robinson 21:09.3

Harrisburg: 27. Luke Cheek 18:53.2

2A/1A boys

Team scores: Union 39, Bandon 43, Heppner 123, Culver 125, Knappa 132, Glide 146, Western Christian 149, Jefferson 194, Neah-Kah-Nie 227

Top five individuals: 1. Colin Friend, St. Stephen’s Academy, 16:23.5; 2. Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, 16:28.8; 3. Trevor Nichols, Heppner, 16:48.2; 4. Caleb Brown, Pine Eagle, 16:49.7; 5. Taylor Fox, Union, 16:55.3

Area results

Jefferson: 27. Osbaldo Martinez-Vasquez 18:52.9; 42. Simon Oien 19:37.3; 50. Hunter Mersch 20:05.0; 60. Oliver Gorman 22:19.6; 62. Nathaniel Hall 23:13.0; 63. Oryon Hansberry 23:13.3; 68. Gryffen Hamar 25:08.4

