High school boys cross-country: Coughlan, Raiders second at state meet

EUGENE — The Crescent Valley High boys cross-country season ended Saturday afternoon without a state title, but not without a good effort by the Raiders.

Crater put four runners in the top 10 to take the 5A team championship at the OSAA state meet at Lane Community College. CV, led by Henry Coughlan’s fourth-place finish, had all five of its athletes among the top 23. But the Comets were just a little better.

Crater scored 35 points, Crescent Valley 54 and third-place South Albany 122.

“I think we all worked really hard. We may have not gotten the job done today but we can’t be mad with second at state,” said Coughlan, who ran the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes, 47.7 seconds.

Crater’s Tyrone Gorze was first in 15:05.

Coughlan, who had a season-best time of 14:56, the third-best result in 5A this fall, had some knee swelling that severely limited his training the past week. He was returning to the course where he won a 3A individual title and team championship with Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa as a sophomore in 2019.

“I think a lot of it had to do with confidence,” Coughlan said of his race Saturday. “I know I have the fitness to run with these guys. I didn’t know if I would be able to run at state or not. It’s that insecurity, ‘oh, what if I can’t run.’ I think I was more dealing with that instead of the actual race.”

Teammate Cade Byer joined Coughlan on the individual podium, placing seventh in 15:56.3. CV’s Blake Byer was 12th in 16:39.6.

Logan Parker (15th, 16:49.3) and Mathew Resnik (17th, 16:55.2) led South Albany to a team trophy.

Corvallis was ninth, led by Sam Hanson, who was 21st in 17:11.3.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

4A

Philomath’s Mateo Candanoza got on the individual podium by taking sixth in 17:03.4.

“That was a really good race for me. I think I went out a little too fast and I tried to hold on,” he said.

Candanoza dropped his times and picked up his speed through the first half of the season but says he wasn’t able to train as much as he wanted because he also plays on the Warriors’ boys soccer team.

The Warriors, who finished seventh in the team standings, were without two of their athletes, including frontrunner Brody Bushnell. Bushnell has anemia and didn’t have the energy to race, Philomath coach Joe Fulton said.

“He didn’t warm up with us and he wasn’t feeling very good,” Candanoza said. “He’s our captain, so it’s hard for us to do our regular routine without him.”

Fulton said he believes the team would have had a chance at a top-four finish and a trophy had Bushnell been able to compete.

Mark Grimmer, also a soccer player, was held out because Philomath had a state quarterfinal game Saturday night.

3A

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne felt like he went out a little too fast trying to keep up with eventual champion Zac Knapp of Enterprise and faded over the final mile to a sixth-place finish in 16:49.

“Kind of disappointed. But it’s a good race with a bunch of good athletes. I pushed hard. Felt pretty tired at the end. I’ll train hard next season,” said Bourne, who was motivated in offseason training by his state titles at 1,500 and 3,000 meters on the track last spring.

SC’s Colin Longballa finished just out of the individual medals, taking 11th in 17:40.8.

The Eagles were fifth with 100 points, two points out of a team trophy.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was 27th in 18:53.2.

2A/1A

Jefferson took eighth as a team, led by Osbaldo Martinez-Vasquez (27th, 18:52.9).

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.