West Albany junior Brysen Kachel was named the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball player of the year, as voted on by the coaches.

Kachel helped lead the Bulldogs (16-10) to a second-place conference finish and a state playoff berth.

Area players joining Kachel on the all-conference first team are Crescent Valley senior Adam Temesgen, Corvallis sophomore Truman Brasfield, South Albany junior DeShawn Gilliam and West Albany sophomore Owen Hopkins.

Woodburn’s Raul Veliz is the coach of the year.