Mid-Willamette Conference awards
Player of the year: Brysen Kachel, jr., West Albany
Coach of the year: Raul Veliz, Woodburn
First team
Brysen Kachel, jr., West Albany; Chase Nelson, sr., Central; Adam Temesgen, sr., Crescent Valley; Cruz Veliz, so., Woodburn; Truman Brasfield, so., Corvallis; Spencer Karsseboom, sr., Woodburn; DeShawn Gilliam, jr., South Albany; Owen Hopkins, so., West Albany; Evan Good, sr., Silverton
Second team
Colin Cordle, so., South Albany; Esteban Chavez, jr., Central; Liam Slattum, jr., Woodburn; Coven Rotter, jr., Dallas; Rocco McClave, jr., Crescent Valley; Sam Brandt, sr., Lebanon; Lawerence Mike, jr., McKay; Zach Robel, sr., Corvallis
Honorable mention
Jeff Hunt, sr., West Albany; Jackson Strandy, jr., West Albany; Porter Kelley, sr., West Albany; Tony Carrasquillo, sr., Woodburn; Brody Hawley, jr., Woodburn, Esai Carrasquillo, so., Woodburn; Kai Bennett, jr., Central; Michael Young, sr., Central, Aaron Cooper, sr., Central; Brody Kuenzi, sr., Silverton; Tyler Mansur, sr., Silverton; Gavin Bennett, sr., South Albany; Isaiah Sim, sr., South Albany; Kaden Younger, sr., South Albany; JR Vasquez, jr., South Albany; Trey Johnson, sr., Corvallis; Owen Sahnow, sr., Corvallis; Porter Barnes, sr, Lebanon; Luke Rose, jr., Lebanon; Dameon Johnson, sr., McKay; Kevin Munguia, so., McKay; Junior Alatorre, sr., Crescent Valley; Cole Ratzlaff, jr., Dallas; Bean Newman, jr., Dallas