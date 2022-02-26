High school boys basketball: Foxes' defense trips up Raiders in top-five showdown

An aggressive Silverton defense made Crescent Valley uncomfortable Friday night, and the Raiders didn’t quite handle it well enough to erase what was a double-digit deficit.

Twenty turnovers, 11 of those in the first half, were too much for third-ranked CV in a 47-40 home loss to the fourth-ranked Foxes in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

The Raiders (19-5, 13-2) clawed back from 13 down in the third quarter to get within three midway through the fourth. But Silverton (19-5, 15-0) made just enough free throws in the closing minutes to sweep the two-game regular-season series between the two teams.

“We’ve really got to cut down on turnovers,” said CV guard Noah Dewey, noting the offensive breakdowns that led to easy baskets for the Foxes.

Leading by seven at halftime, Silverton got out in transition and pushed the advantage to 13 in less than four minutes, fueled by six points from Ryan Redman-Brown.

Despite six more turnovers in the third, Crescent Valley cut it back to eight as Dewey scored seven over the second half of the period.

The Raiders kept coming in the fourth, as Jake Leibelt scored on an offensive follow and Dewey hit his second 3-pointer to make it a five-point game with 5:20 left. Soon after, Dewey drove for a layin to make it 37-34.

After Silverton’s Jordan Haugen completed a three-point play, another Dewey layin with 3:19 to go got CV within four. But the Raiders wouldn’t score again until Dewey’s basket with 38 seconds remaining.

Silverton went 5 of 10 at the free-throw line in the final 2:13 to close it out.

“They play pretty physical defense. It’s tough that we can’t get a consistent look in the conference," said Raiders coach Mike Stair, whose team had won eight straight games since the 58-52 loss at Silverton on Jan. 24. Just one of those eight contests was decided by fewer than 16 points.

Stair said CV assistant coach Matt Hein pointed out that Friday’s matchup was essentially a “free playoff game.” The Raiders close the regular season Tuesday at North Salem and then get ready for an OSAA round of 16 game (likely at home) on March 4, with the winner advancing to the 5A state tournament the following week at Gill Coliseum.

“We still have an opportunity to improve. We still have an opportunity to learn from it,” Stair said of Friday’s misstep.

Dewey called playing a playoff-caliber opponent “a good thing.” He also alluded to the fact that his team faced top-ranked Wilsonville in a 10-point road loss back on Dec. 5.

“We’ve already seen the best, so we’ll be ready for the playoffs next week,” Dewey said.

Dewey had a game-high 19 points, Hogan Emigh added eight and Leibelt seven for the Raiders. Neil Efimov had 15 points and Redman-Brown 14 for the Foxes.

Silverton took control of the game early, jumping out to an 8-1 advantage and 11-5 after one quarter. Efimov scored seven points in less than three minutes to open the second as the visitors went ahead by 12.

Dewey made a free throw, assisted on a Leibelt basket then followed a teammate’s miss as CV closed within seven at halftime.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.