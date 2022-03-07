High school basketball: Rowland, Aguilar named Central Valley players of the year

Central Linn High junior guard Maya Rowland was named the Central Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Rowland helped the Cobras to third place at last week’s 2A state tournament in Pendleton and was named to the all-tournament second team. She was second in the tournament in scoring at 18 points a game.

Rowland was joined on the all-conference first team by senior teammate Ryleigh Nofziger, Monroe senior Laura Young, Oakridge sophomores Sadie Snyder and Jade Snyder and Oakland senior Ellie Witten.

Nofziger was selected to the 2A all-tournament first team. Central Linn received the tournament’s sportsmanship trophy. Nofziger and Central Linn junior Gemma Rowland were named to the conference’s all-defensive team.

Jefferson junior Diego Aguilar was selected the Central Valley’s boys player of the year. He led the Lions (21-5) to a 13-1 conference record and a state playoff appearance.

Also on the all-conference first team were East Linn Christian junior Cole King, Jefferson junior Jace Aguilar, Monroe senior Trent Bateman, Oakland senior Baker Brooksby and Regis freshman Isaiah Koehnke.

Aguilar and King were two of the four unanimous selections for the first team. King was named to the all-2A state tournament first team after the Eagles finished fifth Saturday in Pendleton.

Central Linn junior Ryan Rowland, East Linn Christian senior Ashton Sewell and Jefferson junior Zach Wusstig were voted to the conference’s all-defensive team.

Jason Koehnke of Regis is the coach of the year.

