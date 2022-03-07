 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school basketball: Rowland, Aguilar named Central Valley players of the year

  • Updated
  • 0

Central Linn High junior guard Maya Rowland was named the Central Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Rowland helped the Cobras to third place at last week’s 2A state tournament in Pendleton and was named to the all-tournament second team. She was second in the tournament in scoring at 18 points a game.

Rowland was joined on the all-conference first team by senior teammate Ryleigh Nofziger, Monroe senior Laura Young, Oakridge sophomores Sadie Snyder and Jade Snyder and Oakland senior Ellie Witten.

Nofziger was selected to the 2A all-tournament first team. Central Linn received the tournament’s sportsmanship trophy. Nofziger and Central Linn junior Gemma Rowland were named to the conference’s all-defensive team.

Jefferson junior Diego Aguilar was selected the Central Valley’s boys player of the year. He led the Lions (21-5) to a 13-1 conference record and a state playoff appearance.

People are also reading…

Also on the all-conference first team were East Linn Christian junior Cole King, Jefferson junior Jace Aguilar, Monroe senior Trent Bateman, Oakland senior Baker Brooksby and Regis freshman Isaiah Koehnke.

Aguilar and King were two of the four unanimous selections for the first team. King was named to the all-2A state tournament first team after the Eagles finished fifth Saturday in Pendleton.

Central Linn junior Ryan Rowland, East Linn Christian senior Ashton Sewell and Jefferson junior Zach Wusstig were voted to the conference’s all-defensive team.

Jason Koehnke of Regis is the coach of the year.

+1 
Maya Rowland mug

Maya Rowland
+1 
Diego Aguilar mug

Diego Aguilar 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Central Valley all-conference teams

GIRLS

Player of the year: Maya Rowland, jr., Central Linn

Coach of the year: Wendi Farris, Central Linn

First team

Maya Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Ryleigh Nofziger, sr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, so., Oakridge; Jade Snyder, so., Oakridge; Laura Young, sr. Monroe; Ellie Witten, sr., Oakland

Second team

Whitley Stepp, sr., Regis; Ava Silbernagel, sr., Regis; Tiana Oberman, jr., Oakland; Gretchen Orton, fr., Jefferson; Bri Beauchamp, sr., Central Linn; Ashlei Ramirez, sr., Central Linn; Nicole Bruce, sr., Jefferson

Honorable mention

Priscilla Thurman, sr., Lowell; Moriah Jayne, East Linn Christian, sr.; Tia Picknell, jr., Oakland; Gemma Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Emily Kunkel, jr., Jefferson

All-defensive team

Ryleigh Nofziger, sr., Central Linn; Gemma Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Whitley Stepp, sr., Regis; Ellie Witten, sr., Oakland; Sadie Snyder, so., Oakridge

BOYS

Player of the year: Diego Aguilar, jr., Jefferson

Coach of the year: Jason Koehnke, Regis

First team

Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Diego Aguilar, jr., Jefferson, Cole King, jr., East Linn Christian; Trent Bateman, sr., Monroe; Jace Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Isaiah Koehnke, fr., Regis

Second team

Grant Goesch, sr., Regis; Nick Woods, sr., Regis; Elijah Stelly, sr., Jefferson; Bren Schneiter, jr., Central Linn; Ashton Sewell, sr., East Linn Christian; Ryan Rowland, jr., Central Linn

Honorable mention

Silas Strempel, sr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson; Jamison Roach, so., Oakridge; Devin King, sr., East Linn Christian; Joseph Fusco, fr., Oakland; Raymond Fassbender, sr., Lowell

All-defensive team

Tanner Manning, sr., Regis; Ryan Rowland, jr., Central Linn; Ashton Sewell, sr., East Linn Christian; Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News