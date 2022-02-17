High school basketball roundup: Miller, Lebanon girls defeat Central

Hallie Jo Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds Wednesday in Lebanon’s 53-47 home win against Central in Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball.

Haley Hargis added 12 points for the Warriors, who were 8 of 11 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Lebanon (7-12, 5-7) plays Friday at South Albany.

Santiam Christian 48, Harrisburg 40

Tayla Yost had 18 points for No. 5 Santiam Christian in the 3A Mountain Valley Conference road win.

Delaney Buzzard scored 17 points and Jenna Traw nine for No. 6 Harrisburg.

SC (18-6, 7-1) won the MVC title and completed the regular season winning 9 of 10 games. Harrisburg (20-4, 5-3), which finished third, plays Saturday at second-place Creswell in a league playoff.

Other girls basketball score: Jefferson 54, Oakridge 37 (league playoff)

Boys basketball

Jaden Roth had 22 points Wednesday in No. 5 Santiam Christian’s 68-50 at Harrisburg in the Mountain Valley Conference.

Benjamin Bourne and Jackson Risinger added 17 points apiece and Caden Trimmer six for Santiam Christian.

SC (18-6, 8-0) won its eighth straight game to close out the regular season. Harrisburg (14-10, 4-4) plays Friday at Pleasant Hill in a league playoff.

Other boys basketball score: East Linn Christian 44, Oakland 26 (league playoff)

