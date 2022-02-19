High school basketball roundup: Harrisburg boys make state playoffs

Harrisburg High won 68-62 at seventh-ranked Pleasant Hill on Friday in a Mountain Valley Conference playoff game to claim a spot on the 3A boys basketball state playoffs.

The third-seeded Eagles (15-10) lost to the second-seeded Billies by 12 and eight points during the regular season.

Fifth-ranked Santiam Christian (16-6, 8-0) won the Mountain Valley regular season and is in the state playoffs. The conference receives two automatic berths in the OSAA 16-team bracket, and Harrisburg earned the second with Friday’s win.

The 3A round of 16 is next Friday.

Corvallis 65, West Albany 31

Kellen Sullivan had 27 points with five 3-pointers in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette Conference home win.

Nate Thompson added 14 points and Karsten Sullivan 11 for Corvallis. Aidan Davis had seven points and Austin Simmons and Jackson Strandy six apiece for the Bulldogs.

Both teams next play Tuesday, with Corvallis (12-9, 7-6) at Lebanon and West (5-18, 3-11) hosting North Salem.

Other boys scores: Crescent Valley 69, Dallas 51; Newport 65, Sweet Home 47; Regis 68, East Linn Christian 45 (league playoff)

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland scored 20 points and Charlotte Patel nine in third-ranked Crescent Valley’s 42-14 Mid-Willamette home win against Dallas.

Coupled with No. 5 West Albany’s home loss to No. 8 Corvallis, the Raiders (16-6, 11-2) regained sole possession of first place in the conference. CV plays at Central on Tuesday.

Other girls scores: Lebanon 55, South Albany 40; Corvallis 49, West Albany 40; Sweet Home 50, Newport 25; Oakland 39, Jefferson 35 (league playoff)

