High school basketball roundup: Central Linn girls win conference playoff title game

Fourth-ranked Central Linn defeated visiting Oakland 32-15 Saturday in the Central Valley Conference girls basketball playoff championship game.

The Cobras (20-3) will host Bonanza in an OSAA 2A round of 16 game next Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Pendleton the following week.

3A girls

Fifth-ranked Santiam Christian will host Vale and No. 6 Harrisburg will be home against ninth-ranked Brookings-Harbor next Saturday in OSAA round of 16 games. The winners move on to the state tournament in Coos Bay and North Bend.

3A boys

Fifth-ranked Santiam Christian will host Umatilla and Harrisburg will travel to top-ranked Westside Christian in Tigard in OSAA round of 16 games next Friday. The winners go to the state tournament in Coos Bay and North Bend.

2A boys

Fifth-ranked Jefferson lost 74-73 to No. 6 Regis in the Central Valley playoff title game Saturday at Jefferson.

The Lions (21-4) will host Bonanza in an OSAA round of 16 game Friday. Ninth-ranked East Linn Christian will play at No. 8 Illinois Valley in Cave Junction, also Friday.

