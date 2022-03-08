 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball: Philomath's Sage Kramer is Oregon West girls player of year

Philomath High senior Sage Kramer is the Oregon West Conference girls basketball player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

The Warriors (19-4) are the top seed in this week’s 4A state tournament and will face eighth-seeded Mazama in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Kramer was joined on the all-conference first team by Sweet Home junior Brooke Burke, Cascade senior Ariel Tobiasson, Woodburn senior Aria Kent, Stayton senior Miley Mitchell and Cascade senior Kenna Coleman.

Sweet Home’s Michelle Knight and Philomath’s Ben Silva are the co-coaches of the year.

In boys basketball, Stayton senior Jacob Axmaker is the Oregon West player of the year and Philomath’s Blake Ecker the coach of the year.

Philomath senior Cole Beardsley and junior Ty May were named to the all-conference first team along with Axmaker, Cascade seniors Kellen Sande and Dom Ball and Cascade junior Ty Best.

Sage Kramer

Oregon West Conference awards

GIRLS

Player of the year: Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath

Coaches of the year: Michelle Knight, Sweet Home, and Ben Silva, Philomath

First team

Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath; Ariel Tobiasson, sr., Cascade; Brooke Burke, jr., Sweet Home; Aria Kent, sr., Woodburn; Miley Mitchell, sr., Stayton; Kenna Coleman, sr. Cascade

Second team

Adaira Sleutel, sr., Sweet Home; Reagan Larson, sr., Philomath; Alyana Ramirez, so., Woodburn; Tori Nyquist, sr., Stayton; Karlee Tyler, sr., Stayton; Abigail Brown, jr., Philomath

Honorable mention

Meah Carley, jr., Cascade; Kaylee Tyler, sr., Stayton; Haleigh Froelich, jr., Sisters; Hailie Couture, jr., Philomath; Avonly Wolf, jr. Newport; Abby Jeppsen, sr., Cascade; Kaylynn Mamac, fr., Sweet Home; Piper Thompson, jr., Newport; Payden Pettersen, sr., Sisters; Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath

BOYS

Player of the year: Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton

Coach of the year: Blake Ecker, Philomath

First team

Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton; Ty May, jr., Philomath; Kellen Sande, sr., Cascade; Ty Best, jr., Cascade; Dom Ball, sr., Cascade; Cole Beardsley, sr., Philomath

Second team

Kaden Bruns, sr., Newport; Gabe Wiggington, sr., Stayton; Tomas Veliz, sr., Woodburn; Max Palanuk, sr., Sisters; Garrett Callsen, jr., Stayton

Honorable mention

Spencer Karsseboom, jr., Woodburn; Chad Russell, jr., Philomath; Spencer Horne, jr., Cascade; Cruz Veliz, fr., Woodburn; Tony Carrasquillo, jr., Woodburn; Ross Holley, sr., Sweet Home; Sam Horne, jr., Cascade; Quintin Travis, sr., Newport; Gavin Berning, jr., Stayton; Jonathan Fritz, sr., Newport; Richard Huffman, sr., Sisters; Nathan Aker, so., Sweet Home; Isaac Schnepp, sr., Cascade; Cole Matthews, sr., Philomath

