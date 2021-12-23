High school basketball: Area teams' schedules filled with ranked opponents

Area high school basketball teams weren’t shy about going out and finding the best competition available early in the season, whether that was in a single game or a tournament setting.

Thirteen area teams are ranked in the top 10 of the coaches polls this week, and most of them have played multiple games against other ranked teams as they prepare to begin or return to league play soon.

Here’s a look at how some of the top teams are faring so far this season.

BOYS

Crescent Valley (6-3), third in the 5A coaches poll, rebounded from a two-point loss to 2A No. 4 Salem Academy to defeat 6A Lincoln by a point in games at the Capitol City Classic in Salem. The Raiders also have wins against No. 4 Churchill, No. 6 Redmond and 4A No. 1 Marshfield.

Eighth-ranked Corvallis (5-4) defeated Salem Academy at the Salem tournament and has also beat 6A South Salem and No. 7 Willamette.

Mid-Willamette Conference foe Silverton is the top-ranked 5A team.

In 4A, No. 7 Philomath (4-3) has wins against Corvallis and 3A No. 4 Cascade Christian as well as a two-point loss to No. 3 Junction City.

The Warriors will have their hands full in the Oregon West Conference with matchups against No. 2 Cascade, No. 5 Stayton and No. 8 Woodburn. Philomath hosts Cascade on Jan. 7 and goes to Woodburn Jan. 14.

Santiam Christian (7-4), ranked fifth in 3A and coming off a seven-point loss to No. 4 Cascade Christian on Wednesday, played its last of three games at the Challengers’ tournament in Medford on Thursday. (The result wasn’t available at press time.)

All of the Eagles’ losses have come against ranked teams. They play No. 2 De La Salle on Jan. 17.

Jefferson (7-2) is seventh in the 2A coaches poll and has a 21-point win against 1A No. 3 Crosshill Christian. Eighth-ranked East Linn Christian (8-1) took its first loss of the season Tuesday, by eight points at No. 10 Bandon. The Eagles rebounded with a 14-point win against Waldport on Wednesday at the Bandon tournament.

GIRLS

5A third-ranked West Albany (6-2) defeated No. 10 Springfield and No. 9 Wilsonville at the Corvallis tournament before losing at the buzzer to No. 2 Willamette in Wednesday’s championship game.

Top-ranked Corvallis (6-2), which got a two-point win against No. 8 Silverton in last week’s Mid-Willamette Conference opener, lost to Willamette and Springfield at the Corvallis tournament.

The Spartans host 4A No. 2 Philomath on Jan. 3 and play at 6A No. 3 South Medford on Jan. 8.

Crescent Valley (4-4) is coming off a two-point win 4A No. 6 Marist Catholic in Springfield on Sunday. The Raiders host Springfield next Thursday before opening conference play Jan. 3 at home against West Albany.

Philomath (5-1) is part of an absolutely stacked Oregon West Conference that also includes No. 1 Cascade, No. 8 Woodburn and No. 10 Stayton.

The Warriors’ only loss was an 11-point defeat to Silverton. They have a pair of wins against No. 3 Junction City. Philomath plays at Corvallis and then opens league play Jan. 7 at home against Cascade.

Harrisburg (7-1) is fourth and Santiam Christian (8-3) fifth in the 3A coaches poll. They don’t meet for the first of two league games until Feb. 1.

Santiam Christian has wins against 1A No. 9 Trinity Lutheran, 2A No. 9 Western and 3A No. 7 Dayton. Harrisburg has yet to play a ranked team.

Both teams wrapped up play at the Cascade Christian tournament on Thursday. Results weren’t available at press time.

Central Linn, ranked fifth in 2A, showed it belonged among the top teams with an eight-point loss at 1A No. 1 Country Christian.

With two games canceled last week, the Cobras (3-1) will have not played for 19 days when they open the three-day Crusader Classic at Salem Academy on Dec. 30. They then open league play Jan. 4 at Jefferson, which is tied for 10th in the coaches poll.

Jefferson (6-2) has a 10-point loss to No. 2 Salem Academy and a 12-point loss to 3A No. 2 Willamina. The Lions play at Harrisburg next Thursday.

