Drew Rice pitched four shutout innings, but West Albany’s 16-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 home loss to McNary in a nonleague baseball game at Memorial Stadium.

Rice allowed two hits and no walks with three strikeouts in his start, and teammate Lukas Hews followed with a scoreless fifth inning. But McNary gained some traction against Cameron Garrett in the sixth with two walks, a hit batter and consecutive run-scoring doubles to lead 3-1.

West’s Andrew Yost came on and got the final five defensive outs of the game on the mound. But the Bulldogs couldn’t muster much offense.

West took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a McNary throwing error, Aiden Metzker’s single and Zack Ferguson’s RBI sacrifice fly.

McNary starting pitcher Carter Hawley worked into the seventh inning. He allowed seven hits and three walks with no strikeouts.

The 5A Bulldogs, who won the Mid-Willamette Conference by two games with a 17-1 record, outhit the 6A Celtics 7-4. Camden Johnson had three hits, including a double. Camden Cyrus and Rice also had hits for the Bulldogs.

West Albany’s last previous loss was on April 7 in a 1-0 defeat at Dallas.

West (20-6 overall) will wait until Saturday night to find out its opponent for next Tuesday’s state playoff first-round game. The Bulldogs are likely to be at home for that contest.