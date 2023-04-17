West Albany baseball lost seven seniors to graduation off a state playoff team, leaving some big holes to fill if the Bulldogs were to forge a path to more success.

Most notable among those departing were Nathan Marshall, a first-team all-state pitcher, and Michael Cale, a second-team outfielder.

But the Bulldogs have shown they aren’t going away. West was 5-5 overall and 2-1 in Mid-Willamette Conference play after last Friday’s 6-3 win at second-ranked Lebanon, last year’s state 5A runner-up team that has most of its key players back.

(The teams were scheduled to play again Monday at West Albany but results were not available at press time.)

“A win like this can definitely boost our confidence. We came out swinging and we came out ready to go, and I think that’s what we need to do in a game like this,” said senior infielder and pitcher Evan Bliss, who has stepped into the No. 1 spot left by Marshall and is anchoring the pitching staff. “I see us going up. I feel like a lot of people looked down on us, haven’t thought we weren’t very good this year. We lost a lot key guys. But we’re coming ready to play.”

Bliss was an honorable mention all-state infielder last spring. Returner Drew Rice and varsity newcomers Lukas Hews, Cameron Garrett and Sawyer Kasten also eating up innings on the mound in key roles.

Kasten, a junior who played junior varsity last season, got the last six outs against a potent Lebanon lineup without giving up a run. He set the Warriors’ 3, 4 and 5 batters down in order in the seventh to secure the victory at Croco Field.

“In his first couple outings he’s just really proven that he can handle that environment,” West coach Marty Johnston said of Kasten. “That’s where it is, just sticking to the process and executing your role.”

Bliss says this team’s strengths are pitching and defense.

“If we come out shoving on the mound, then overall throughout the game we come together as a team and figure out,” he said.

Added Johnston: “They’re stepping up. In some ways it’s very reminiscent to last year, where we kind of had some unproven guys. We knew we had a lot of talent and potential there, but not proven.”

Senior Camden Cyrus gives the Bulldogs a rock behind the plate with valuable experience at catcher. Senior Brett Babbitt and sophomore Kane Damon are also varsity returners.

West won 2-1 at Wilsonville, a 2022 state semifinalist, to open the season before losing 4-0 at Summit, a perennial baseball power that has returned to 5A from 6A this school year and is ranked first in the latest 5A coaches poll.

The Bulldogs then beat Churchill before going 1-2 against some tough competition in an Arizona tournament. West defeated 6A Sunset and split a conference-opening doubleheader with Dallas despite allowing just one run.

Camden Johnson, a transfer from Mountainside High School in Beaverton who was a significant contributor on the football field in the fall for the Bulldogs, had two hits and a sacrifice in the leadoff spot while playing shortstop against Lebanon.

Aiden Metzker (third base), Hews (designated hitter), Zack Ferguson (left field), Mason Linton (right field) and Andrew Yost (second base), all juniors in their first seasons on varsity, also started versus the Warriors.

“We just stay consistent. We talk a lot about maintaining and staying with the process, and we don’t try to press and do too much,” Johnston said of the factors when his team has played well. “We’ve got some younger guys in spots this year and early in the season some of that youth has kind of shown. But when we can stay in our process and make routine plays and let the game come to us we can play pretty solid.”

One big piece of last year’s success who has yet to play this season is senior Marcus Allen, an honorable mention all-state selection at pitcher.

Allen had Tommy John surgery in the fall to repair his elbow, Johnston said. He isn’t expected to pitch this season but the Bulldogs hope to have him in the lineup soon.

“He’s almost there,” the coach said. “Even though he hasn’t been able to step on the field, he’s probably been one of our most important leaders.”

West will face more tough competition in the Mid-Willamette going forward.

Crescent Valley is reloading after winning the state title last June. Corvallis was a playoff team and appears capable again. Central/Kings Valley Charter was 9-3 overall (3-2 in conference with two competitive losses to Lebanon) entering this week’s games.

For the Bulldogs, a win against Lebanon could be the sign of more positive results ahead.

“To come out here and compete against one of the best teams in the state proves to our guys that they have the ability to compete with anybody,” Johnston said. “I think that goes a long ways to making sure they’re maintaining that confidence and belief in themselves.”