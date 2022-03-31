High school baseball: Warriors bounce back to take down Cougars

PHILOMATH — Being one-hit by Cascade’s Lupe Peralta on Wednesday, all while players had their minds somewhere besides the baseball field, was a bit of a wake-up call for a veteran Philomath High squad.

The Warriors had to get back to keeping their focus and energy up and being more disciplined at the plate in a hurry, as they faced the Cougars again Thursday.

Whatever it was that was missing, Philomath found it in a big way, pounding 17 hits (six for extra bases) in a 17-4, five-inning Oregon West Conference home win against Cascade at Stephenson Field.

Before the game, seniors Carson Gerding and Cameron Ordway talked with their teammates individually to remind them not to chase balls out of the strike zone, be serious about the game and to have a good attitude.

The result was an offense that found its rhythm.

The Warriors answered every time the Cougars scored, getting one run in the first inning, seven in the second after trailing 3-1 and nine more in the fourth. Gerding’s grand slam in the fourth pushed Philomath to the 10-run barrier that allowed David Griffith to finish the game on the mound with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth.

“We were the hungriest we’ve ever been today,” Gerding said. “What started off the whole hitting parade, as I call it, is being serious and focusing on the game, focusing on our (at-bats) and pitch selection.”

Warriors coach Levi Webber said his team believed Wednesday that it could hit Peralta. But Philomath tried to do too much and began lifting balls, which led to getting into bad pitch counts and chasing pitches.

“Today we did a really good job of making sure we got pitches we could drive, be on times, put barrels on balls,” Webber said.

The Warriors (3-6, 2-1) found good contact early, starting with Griffith’s RBI double down the left field line in the first inning. Battery mate Silas Barton added a run-scoring double to tie the game in the second, and Griffth’s next double, to deep center, later in the frame scored two to put Philomath ahead for good.

The home team exited the second with an 8-3 lead and both teams went scoreless in the third before Cascade (2-5-1, 1-2) got one back in the fourth.

The Warriors found their bats again in the bottom half, starting with four straight singles. Later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Gerding broke his own personal rule and swung at a pitch near head level. But it worked out.

“I don’t like chasing high pitches,” he said. “But there were two strikes and I didn’t want to strike out, and I swung at a high pitch and pulled it over the left field fence.”

The Warriors added another run on consecutive doubles by Griffith and Alec Russell, then two more run three batters later on a dropped pop fly in the outfield.

There was a question whether Philomath could find what was missing a day earlier, when Peralta struck out seven and walked four in a complete-game effort.

“I was hopeful they would,” Webber said. “But they’ve played a lot of baseball together. We know it’s all in there. I think it was just a matter of getting back onto page and not trying to get outside of ourselves.”

Thursday’s breakout was a positive sign, and Webber hopes that continues and that the team is able to ride its experience (with seven seniors on the roster) and momentum.

Griffith, a junior right-hander, struggled a little early with his control but settled down after a quick mound meeting with Webber with one out in the second inning.

He retired the next five batters he faced, and in the meantime the Warriors turned a two-run deficit into a five-run lead. Griffith allowed just three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a little bulldog. He gets out there and gets after it,” Webber said. “Once he started to find his rhythm and find his strike zone and work ahead … we’ve got a pretty good defense behind him so I think he felt like he didn’t have to do it all himself and allowed his guys to play behind him. It was really good to see him attack the strike zone and get outs.”

The Warriors don’t have the overall record they liked, but Webber said he believes his team has played likely the toughest 4A schedule so far this spring. Philomath has losses to top-ranked Hidden Valley, No. 6 Gladstone and No. 7 Henley, as well as 5A teams Crescent Valley and Dallas.

Injuries to several starters have also taken their toll. In addition, Philomath has had five of its players for less than three weeks after they joined late because they were helping the school’s boys basketball team to a fourth-place state finish.

“I think we’re rounding into baseball shape, and as long as we can keep our attitude and our focus in the right direction, the talent and the attitude will take care of itself,” Webber said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re doing it the right way and getting after it.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

