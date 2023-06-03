EUGENE — The baseball season didn’t end as West Albany had hoped it would Saturday.

But Bulldogs coach Marty Johnston wanted to make sure his players took time to “appreciate the moment” and the opportunity they gave themselves because of the way they played for each other.

Grady Saunders’ walk-off, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Saunders sliding just under the tag of West catcher Camden Cyrus, gave Thurston a 2-1 win in the OSAA 5A state championship game at PK Park.

Johnston gave the reminder that not many athletes get to finish their careers on a win, and the Bulldogs had their seniors in that position after three postseason victories.

“Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but I told them to make sure they respect the moment,” the coach said. “It’s not way we wanted. But it’s significant to be here and the have the opportunity and have the moment.”

Drew Rice played a big part in giving the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (23-7) a shot late in the game.

The sophomore right-hander went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Teammate Marcus Allen said Rice has regularly played up with older teams.

“He can just throw and do it all. It’s amazing what he’s capable of,” Allen said.

Johnston added: “You saw him just bear down. That’s a really good lineup. For seven innings he held them to one run.”

Top-seeded Thurston (28-3) got the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning on consecutive no-out doubles. The Colts got a runner to third with one out before Rice struck out the next two batters.

Rice worked around a two-out walk followed by a single in the second.

West, back in a state title game for the first time since 2004, had runners at second and third in the third inning but came up empty. But the Bulldogs broke through in the fourth.

Rice walked and Evan Bliss and Allen both singled to left before Rice was thrown out at home trying to score on Allen’s hit. Aidan Metzker was then hit by a pitch before Kane Damon’s fielder’s choice grounder to the left side tied the game.

In the seventh, West got a one-out double from No. 9 hitter Mason Linton and a two-out walk to Cyrus but couldn’t take advantage. Rice worked around a two-out walk to send the game to an extra inning.

Bliss was hit by a pitch to open the eighth. But Allen hit a liner to shortstop that turned into a double play with Bliss on the move to steal second. Metzger then grounded out to second.

Saunders, the first batter in the bottom of the eighth, hit a deep drive to the fence in right-center field. Two fielders initially struggled to corral the ball, and by the time they did Saunders was on his way to third.

The throw to the plate and the Cyrus tag were just a split second late.

“It’s really hard to see the moment in front of you, especially now with it passing you by,” Allen said. “It really means a lot to hear those words and appreciate what’s important to you at that point because you don’t know when it’s going to end.”

It was that finality that brought fellow senior Bliss to tears after the game when talking about what the team meant to him.

“It’s a lot bigger than baseball. We grinded all year. Our coaches taught us a lot more than baseball. They’ve taught us how to be a family, how to come together. Taking second place, it sucks. But we battled and we were right there the whole way,” he said. “Every single one of these guys, they all played a huge factor this year. I had one hell of a senior season and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Johnston said the way his team came together is what he’ll remember about the season.

With the program for 20 seasons, he said the school has probably had more talented teams in that stretch and that this year’s version didn’t “jump off the page” with its skills.

“But they fought and played for each other,” he said. “Our theme all year was just to be a family, and that’s why we won so many games was because we played together.”

West, which won the Mid-Willamette Conference, entered Saturday’s game having won 19 straight against 5A competition. The only defeat in nearly two months was to a 6A school.

The Bulldogs trailed in every playoff game but it didn’t faze them because they played for each other.

“It’s more than just one game. It’s watching them grow and do that together,” Johnston said.