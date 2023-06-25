Seven recent area high school graduates played for the South team in this weekend’s Oregon All-Star Series, which includes many of the state top 6A and 5A senior baseball players.

The two-game series was held at Goss Stadium, where the North defeated the South 10-1 Saturday and 10-3 Sunday.

Max Gregg of Corvallis was the South starting pitcher Sunday. He allowed three hits, three earned runs and no walks with three strikeouts in two innings.

Evan Bliss of West Albany pitched two innings of relief, giving up three hits, four runs (all unearned) and two walks. In the series at the plate, Bliss was a combined 2 for 4 with a walk.

Lebanon’s Ryan Rivers pitched two innings in relief Saturday. He allowed two hits, four runs (one earned) and three walks with three strikeouts.

Also playing for the South were Lebanon’s Andreus “Dre” Smith and Colton Vandetta, Corvallis’ Gus Lerczak and Crescent Valley’s Walker Still.

West Albany’s Marty Johnston was one of the South coaches.

Lakeridge’s Dawson Santana, playing for the North, was named the series most valuable player.

For more information, go to oregonallstarseries,com.