Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three area high school baseball and softball teams find themselves one win from a state championship game.

West Albany baseball and the Lebanon and Scio softball teams have all won twice in the postseason and need two more for a state title. West Albany and Scio will be home for Tuesday’s semifinal games, while Lebanon must head on the road. The 3A softball championship game is scheduled for Friday, while the 5A games will be held Saturday.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s matchups.

All games at 4:30 p.m.; OSAA seeds in parentheses

5A baseball

(9) Ashland at (4) West Albany

Records: Ashland 19-10, West Albany 22-6

Playoff results: Ashland def. (8) Canby, 2-1, and (16) La Salle Prep, 11-1 in six innings

Winner plays: (2) Thurston or (3) Wilsonville

West rides momentum into the semifinals, its only 5A losses to top-seeded Summit in March and to Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

The Bulldogs were gifted a home game instead of a road trip Tuesday after Summit was knocked off by 16 seed La Salle Prep in the first round.

Ashland started 3-8 after a challenging early schedule but is 16-2 since, including an 11-game winning streak.

5A softball

(3) Lebanon at (2) Bend

Records: Lebanon 20-5; Bend 26-2

Playoff results: Lebanon def. (14) Eagle Point, 6-1, and (11) Canby, 10-2; Bend def. (13) Thurston/Mohawk, 18-0 in five innings, and (7) Crater, 7-0

Winner plays: (1) Dallas/Perrydale or (4) Wilsonville

Lebanon returns to the semis after last year’s 1-0 loss to Wilsonville in the same round. The Warriors take a big step up in competition after knocking off two double-digit seeds. Bend’s only two losses are to 6A teams (semifinalist Sheldon and quarterfinalist North Medford) back in March, and the Lava Bears have 15 straight shutouts.

3A softball

(5) Lakeview at (1) Scio

Records: Lakeview 23-5; Scio 23-1

Playoff results: Lakeview def. (12) Corbett, 3-1, and (4) South Umpqua, 1-0; Scio def. (17) Douglas, 20-0 in three innings, and (8) Valley Catholic, 8-1

Winner plays: (2) Yamhill-Carlton or (3) Burns/Crane

Scio, with five freshmen who have big roles, is chasing its first championship game appearance. These teams met May 15 in Jefferson, with Scio taking a 3-1 win. Lakeview’s other 3A losses are to Yamhill-Carlton (twice) and Burns/Crane. The only other defeat came against 4A semifinalist Henley.