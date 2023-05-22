A dozen area high school baseball and softball teams are still alive chasing state championships as OSAA bracket play gets started this week.

Five of the 12 will stay home for the openers, while a few others have some long trips to reach their contest destinations. Tuesday's and Wednesday’s winners advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

Softball

5A

TUESDAY

(9) La Salle Prep at (8) Corvallis

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: La Salle Prep 17-9, 11-5 Northwest Oregon (tie for third); Corvallis 16-8, 11-5 Mid-Willamette Conference (tie for third)

Last year: Both teams lost in first round

Corvallis heads into the postseason having won 5 of 6, including victories against playoff teams Silverton and West Albany. The Spartans defeated Liberty, a 6A playoff squad, 12-7 at home last week. La Salle has won 9 of 11 with eight of those wins by seven runs or more.

(13) West Albany at (4) Wilsonville

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: West Albany 14-11, 8-8 Mid-Willamette (fifth); Wilsonville 20-7, 14-2 Northwest Oregon (first)

Last year: West Albany lost in first round; Wilsonville was second

West, which got in the bracket based on its OSAA ranking (12), will try to find some momentum after a roller coaster of a regular season. Since starting 5-0 then losing three straight, the Bulldogs haven’t won or lost more than two in a row. Wilsonville’s only two losses since mid-April came against 12 seed Putnam.

(14) Eagle Point at (3) Lebanon

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Eagle Point 18-8, 14-4 Midwestern (second); Lebanon 18-5, 12-2 Mid-Willamette (second)

Last year: Eagle Point reached the quarterfinals; Lebanon lost in the semifinals

Outside of an 8-5 loss to top-seeded Dallas/Perrydale, Lebanon has allowed three runs in its last nine games. The Warriors appear to have all the momentum they need for another deep run. Eagle Point, which lost 8-7 to West Albany in March, has won five straight after losing five in a row.

4A

TUESDAY

(16) Sweet Home at (1) Henley

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Klamath Falls

Records: Sweet Home 9-13, 7-8 Oregon West (fourth); Henley 19-3, 12-0 Skyline (first)

Last year: Sweet Home lost to Henley in the first round; Henley lost in the quarterfinals

The Hornets defeated the Huskies 15-0 in five innings at the same site in an 8-9 matchup last year. Sweet Home won 9-6 at Hidden Valley in Grants Pass in a Saturday play-in game and now gets another long bus trip. Henley, which beat Hidden Valley 12-2 in both games of a doubleheader last week, has won 14 straight.

3A

MONDAY

(18) Santiam Christian at (15) Elmira/Mapleton

Records: Santiam Christian 9-14, 6-8 Special District 2 (fifth); Elmira Mapleton 14-10, 12-6 Mountain Valley (third)

Last year: Santiam Christian lost in first round; Elmira/Mapleton N/A

SC defeated Elmira/Mapleton 12-11 on the road in the March 15 season opener. Monday's winner plays at 2 seed Yamhill-Carlton on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

(17) Douglas at (16) Creswell winner at (1) Scio

Time: TBA

Records: Scio 21-1, 13-1 Special District 2 (tie for first); Douglas 13-11, 12-6 Special District 3 (fourth); Creswell 14-10 11-7 Mountain Valley (fourth)

Last year: Scio reached semifinals; Douglas and Creswell lost in first round

Scio’s only loss came against Yamhill-Carlton (5-4 on May 1) to share the league title. The Loggers have 12 shutouts and have allowed one run five times. Douglas played at Creswell on Monday.

(10) Harrisburg at (7) Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Enterprise

Records: Harrisburg 19-6, 15-3 Mountain Valley (second)

Last year: Both teams reached the quarterfinals

Harrisburg makes the 425-mile, one-way trip (most of it freeway) having won four straight and 11 of 13. The Eagles have had two games decided by fewer than three runs the entire season.

2A/1A

WEDNESDAY

(9) Monroe at (8) Weston-McEwen/Griswold

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Athena

Records: Monroe 17-7, 14-6 Special District 2 (third); Weston-McEwen/Griswold 18-7, 14-4 Special District 6 (third)

Last year: Monroe lost in the first round; Weston-McEwen lost in the second round

After a bus ride of five-plus hours, Monroe will try to get back to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons that a bracket has been contested. Weston-McEwen/Griswold was 2-4 against its three league opponents in the OSAA bracket.

Baseball

5A

TUESDAY

(12) Corvallis at (5) Ridgeview

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Redmond

Records: Corvallis 17-10, 13-5 Mid-Willamette (third); Ridgeview 20-7, 10-5 Intermountain (third)

Last year: Corvallis lost in first round; Ridgeview N/A

Corvallis lost 3-0 at 4A top seed Scappoose last week after closing the conference schedule with four straight wins. The Spartans played two competitive games in losses to 4 seed West Albany and split two with 7 seed Lebanon. Ridgeview had a seven-game league winning streak before going 3-4 the rest of the way.

(13) Bend at (4) West Albany

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Bend 11-16, 7-8 Intermountain (fourth); West Albany 20-6, 17-1 Mid-Willamette (first)

Last year: Both teams lost in the first round; Bend was playing in 6A

West had its 16-game winning streak end last Tuesday in a 3-1 home loss to McNary, a 6A playoff team. But the Bulldogs have shown an ability to get the offense going in a hurry. Bend, which lost 7-3 at home to McNary last Thursday, lost a combined 5 of 6 to top-seeded Summit at 6 seed Mountain View to finish the Intermountain schedule.

The winner plays the Corvallis-Ridgeview winner in the quarterfinals.

(10) Putnam at (7) Lebanon

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Putnam 16-10, 14-3 Northwest Oregon (second); Lebanon 21-6, 15-3 Mid-Willamette (second)

Last year: Putnam reached the quarterfinals; Lebanon was second

After a year’s wait with a mostly intact squad from the 2022 runner-up state finish, Lebanon gets another shot at a championship. The Warriors have won 11 straight and 12 of 13, with the only blemish a 1-0 defeat at Corvallis. Putnam, which lost 4-3 to Corvallis in March, dropped two to 3 seed Wilsonville (12-4 and 8-7) last week after winning 14 of 15.

3A

WEDNESDAY

(11) Santiam Christian at (6) Warrenton

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: Santiam Christian 18-10, 10-2 Special District 2 (second); Warrenton 19-6, 13-3 Special District 1 (tie for second)

Last year: Santiam Christian was second; Warrenton lost in first round

SC has won 10 of 11, the loss coming to 15 seed Taft (5-2) in a league playoff last week. Warrenton has also won 10 of its last 11, falling only to 2 seed Banks (6-3) in that stretch.