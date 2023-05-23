Ryan Rivers pitched six shutout innings and 7 seed Lebanon defeated visiting Putnam 2-1 in an OSAA 5A baseball first-round playoff game.

Putnam scored a run in the seventh, but Bryant Starr got the final out from the mound with runners on second and third.

The Warriors (22-6) play Friday at 2 seed Thurston in Springfield in a quarterfinal.

West Albany 11, Bend 5

The 4 seed Bulldogs (21-6) held off visiting Bend, the 13 seed, to advance in the 5A playoffs.

West will be home again Friday, hosting 5 seed Ridgeview in a quarterfinal.

Ridgeview 10, Corvallis 5

The 12 seed Spartans couldn’t slow down the 5 seed Ravens in the 5A game in Redmond.

Corvallis ends its season at 17-11.

Softball

Alivia Holden struck out nine and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks in 5⅔ innings as 3 seed Lebanon moves on in the 5A playoffs with a 6-1 home victory against 14 seed Eagle Point.

Lebanon (19-5) hosts 11 seed Canby in a Friday quarterfinal. Canby won 11-1 in six innings at 6 seed Ridgeview.

Wilsonville 11, West Albany 1 (5)

The 13 seed Bulldogs lost on the road to the 4 seed Wildcats, last year’s 5A state runners-up. West’s season finishes at 14-12.

La Salle Prep 2, Corvallis 1 (8)

Holland Jensen struck out 15 batters but the 8 seed Spartans couldn’t hold an early lead in the 5A home game.

Corvallis’ Maya Ortiz had a run-scoring single in the first inning. Nine seed La Salle tied the game in the sixth with the help of two Spartans errors then went ahead in the eight.

Corvallis finishes at 16-9.

Henley 12, Sweet Home 1

The 16 seed Huskies fell to the top-seeded Hornets in Klamath Falls for the second straight season in the 4A first round. Sweet Home’s season ends at 9-14.

