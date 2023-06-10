Seven area graduating high school seniors have been named to the Oregon All-Star Series, June 24-25 at Goss Stadium.

The series features many of the top 6A and 5A senior baseball players in the state.

Pitchers Max Gregg of Corvallis and Ryan Rivers of Lebanon, infielders Walker Still of Crescent Valley and Colton Vandetta of Lebanon and outfielders Evan Bliss of West Albany, Gus Lerczak of Corvallis and Andreus “Dre” Smith of Lebanon are on the South roster for the series.

Gregg, Rivers, Still, Bliss, Lerczak and Smith were 5A all-state first-team selections, as voted on by the state’s coaches. Vandetta was a second-team pick.

The first game of the series will be held at 3 p.m. June 24 and the second game at 11 a.m. June 25. Tickets can be purchased at oregonallstarseries.com or by phone at 541-752-5656.