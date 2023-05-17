Marcus Allen was expected to fill the pitching ace role for West Albany baseball this spring with the graduation of all-state thrower Nate Marshall.

But offseason elbow surgery for Allen didn’t allow that to happen.

Evan Bliss, who had limited varsity pitching experience entering the season, took over the top spot on the mound. The Bulldogs have seen others bring their best when called upon, notably Drew Rice, Lukas Hews, Sawyer Kasten and Andrew Yost.

And with a veteran catcher in Camden Cyrus leading the defense behind the plate, it’s added up to a successful season as West heads into the 5A state playoffs.

“Just the ability to step up, and the energy on the mound feeds the energy on the field. We wouldn’t be able to and be where we’re at without that pitching staff,” West coach Marty Johnston said, noting that it hasn’t just been Bliss and Rice as the primary starters but others also performing well, “coming in in tough spots and having the confidence to go get it.”

Assistant coach Steve Ockerman got the pitchers prepared heading into the season, and during games pitching coach Shawn Stinson knows what the players are capable of throwing as he calls the pitches.

The Bulldogs won their final 16 Mid-Willamette Conference games to finish 17-1 and win the conference by two games. The winning streak, which dated back to a 1-0 loss at Dallas on April 7, came to an end Tuesday with a 3-1 nonleague home loss to 6A McNary.

West (20-6) allowed just 21 runs in its 18 Mid-Willamette games with eight shutouts and has given up just 56 runs on the season, less than a 2.2 average per contest.

The Bulldogs were fourth in the OSAA rankings through Tuesday’s games. Staying there would give the team home games in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.

Cyrus, a senior, is the Bulldogs’ regular starting catcher and is in his third year playing at the varsity level.

“He definitely knows the game,” said Rice, a sophomore who also plays in the field. “He works hard behind there keeping a lot of balls in front and making sure runners stay where they are and not letting them advance. It definitely helps a lot.”

Senior infielder Cameron Johnson added that it’s important for his team to have someone you can trust at the catcher position.

Johnston said Cyrus has been “a rock” for the squad.

“It’s a calming presence to the pitchers knowing that they can throw any pitch in any count and it’s going to stay in front,” the coach said. “I couldn’t say enough about a guy that’s been back there and has so much experience going back to his sophomore year.”

Allen, a senior, has been back in the lineup for about three weeks, playing for the first time this season. He hasn’t pitched to this point.

Johnson said it was like his teammate had never left. He describes Allen as a power hitter who has a good approach and doesn’t try to hit balls out of the park.

Johnston said Allen was an important leader when he wasn’t able to play.

“Then getting him back in the lineup, his energy is just deep. He’s the quintessential lead-by-example guy. He just maintains that process and that approach,” Johnston said.

With Allen on the field, West won eight straight games before Tuesday’s defeat.

Johnson said the loss to McNary, the Bulldogs’ final contest before the postseason, might not be a negative.

“It really puts that spark in us and I think it gives us that nice little knock in the jaw,” he said. “We’re going to come out with some more fire and we’re going to be ready to go.”

His coach agreed, wanting to make sure his players’ thought process and approach to the game is zeroed in on themselves.

“Especially when you go into playoffs,” Johnston said. “it really comes down to the team that’s locked in and focused.”

Rice said in the past month his team’s strong chemistry and hard work put in over the season are paying off. The players believe they can make a run in the state playoffs. Four more wins would get them a state title.

Johnston said his players have had the right mindset, leading to a lot of victories. In close conference games, with five wins by three or fewer runs, the Bulldogs executed what was needed.

Player-led leadership came into play because, as Johnston said, there’s only so much the coaches can do. The athletes have to perform.

Johnson said the players have bonded together as a team and a family, particularly in competitive games.

“We get out there and we just play our ball,” he said. “We’re really not too nervous when we get in these situations and we trust that each and every one of us can finish the job.”