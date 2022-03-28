High school baseball: Patient offense, solid pitching leading Corvallis early in season

Patience at the plate, an area the Corvallis High baseball team has spent significant time focusing on recently, paid off Monday.

Pitches in the strike zone were sometimes infrequent, but the Spartans found what they were looking for in the later innings to take control.

Corvallis smacked six hits in the final two frames while taking advantage of seven walks and two hit batters to take a 12-2 win against Nelson in a five-inning nonleague game at Taylor Field.

“We were waiting to get strikes to hit and the guys did a good job of staying within themselves and staying ready to hit,” said Spartans coach Kevin Gregg. “Staying patient at the plate, but still aggressive to swing when a strike does come across.”

Corvallis, voted to the top spot in the 5A coaches poll released Monday, had no runs and just one hit through the first three innings against Nelson starter Chris Redman, having left the bases loaded in the second after three walks.

But the Spartans (5-2) broke through in the fourth after filling the bases again on a Garrett Holpuch lead-off double, a Caden McGowan walk and a Gus Lerczak single. Trey Johnson’s RBI groundout tied the game at 1-1.

Nelson (4-3), a brand-new class 6A school in the Clackamas area that opened last fall, went back ahead in the top of the fifth with a walk and single off Max Gregg and the help of two Corvallis errors, the second an errant throw on a pickoff attempt at third base the brought a runner home.

The Spartans got the game back to even when Kellen Sullivan was hit by a one-out pitch, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on a throwing error on a pickoff try. Holpuch followed with a single to center field to put the home team ahead for good.

The left-handed Redman exited after a walk to McGowan in the next at-bat.

Corvallis piled up runs in a hurry against righty reliever Jaxon Larson, who walked four batters and hit another among the nine he faced. Johnson and Axel Prechel hit consecutive one-out run-scoring singles.

After a hit batter and two straight walks each scored a run with two outs, McGowan ended the game on the 10-run rule with his bases-clearing double to right-center.

After seeing the guy the second, maybe third time we were confident what we would see, what we can sit on and what we could put opposite field,” said Holpuch, who was 2 for 2 with a walk against Redman.

Max Gregg, a right-handed junior and coach Gregg’s son, improved to 3-0 on the season after scattering five hits, walking two, hitting one batter and striking out nine in a game that was played under a near-constant drizzle. That followed a perfect game and a no-hitter in his first two outings this spring.

“I felt really good. The conditions today were a little tough, but battled through it and got the win,” Max Gregg said. “It really is just mentally grinding through each pitch. The focus on each pitch is the biggest thing for me.”

In addition to patient and timely offense, pitching has been a big factor in helping the Spartans off to a good start. Holpuch and McGowan have shared the starting roles with Max Gregg. Coach Gregg said the three love to compete and throw strikes.

“It gives confidence to our hitters to be able to know, hey, we’re going to stay in this game for a long time. We don’t need to panic or press anything,’” coach Gregg said. “They’re working hand in hand pretty well.”

Holpuch, a senior, and his two junior teammates give the Spartans a solid 1-2-3. But coach Gregg says his team has others, such as Lerczak and Karsten Sullivan, who have proven to be more than capable this season and last.

Corvallis is scheduled to play another nonleague game Wednesday at 6A Reynolds in Troutdale. The Spartans open Mid-Willamette Conference play April 11 at home against Silverton.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

