LEBANON — Many of Lebanon’s 13 senior baseball players don’t have a class to finish off the school day.

Instead, you can find them at Croco Field working on their craft. There’s work to be done and improvements to be made.

“They come out here and get started with practice, sometimes before I’m here,” said Jeff Stolsig, the program’s head coach since 1991. “They’re just really good leaders, they’re great competitors.”

The spring of 2022 produced one of the best baseball seasons in school history.

The Warriors went 23-5, the program’s first 20-win campaign in more than four decades, and reached the 5A state championship game.

It was a season to celebrate, but a 6-0 loss to Mid-Willamette Conference rival Crescent Valley to end it has the team determined to fight for more.

“Last year was last year … but we didn’t finish and that was last year,” senior Ryan Rivers said. “We’re not going to settle. We’re going to get better. We have goals, we have aspirations. We’re not just going to sit back and rely on what we had last year. We’re going to get after it.”

Lebanon had plenty to build off opening this season, returning 12 of the 14 players who competed in the state title game. Among them are Rivers, a first-team all-state infielder, as well as seniors Tyler Walker (pitcher), Matt Woodward (catcher) and Colton Vandetta (infielder) and junior Hayden George (outfielder), all second-team selections.

Rivers was also the Mid-Willamette player of the year in 2022.

The Warriors are not short on experience with nine third-year varsity players.

Seniors Brady Crenshaw, Christopher Kennedy, Zach Lyon, Dre Smith, Luke Taylor and Sam Thompson and junior Bryant Starr all played in last year’s title game along with their aforementioned teammates.

They’re also not lacking in motivation.

“We don’t really think about last year,” Walker said. “Yeah, we did well. But we want to improve in every way. We’re always working. We’re just trying to be better.”

Stolsig added: “When we lost that championship game you could see in their eyes that they were disappointed and they were going to come out and be a team dedicated to it. I don’t have to do a whole bunch of speeches or rah-rahs or anything like that. They’re a focused group.”

Lebanon was 9-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play heading into Tuesday’s rescheduled game against West Albany.

The Warriors had some midseason motivation dropped on them last Friday in the form of a 6-3 home loss to West. Three of Lebanon’s six errors came in the first inning, allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Stolsig and his players said it was an uncharacteristic effort and one they were ready to put behind them in a hurry.

Not that the Warriors needed any more fire lit under them. Lebanon got more hits and hit the ball harder than West. But the Warriors played tight, certainly out of the norm for the veteran squad, and gave the Bulldogs lots of extra chances on offense.

Stolsig called it “just a little speed bump” that ended his team’s six-game winning streak.

In nonconference play, Lebanon has wins against 6A teams McNary and South Medford, 5A Canby (last year’s 6A state runner-up coached by Lebanon alum JJ Stolsig, Jeff’s son) and teams from New York and Wisconsin in a Florida spring break tournament.

The Warriors opened Mid-Willamette play with two-game sweeps of Central/Kings Valley Charter and Silverton.

The Warriors were second in the latest 5A coaches poll released early last week. Lebanon is scheduled to open a two-game set with Corvallis (10-4, 6-0 through Monday) on Wednesday at home.

When the team is playing well, pitching and defense are leading the way.

The Warriors got two no-hitters against Silverton last week, including Rivers’ 19-strikeout performance. Senior Bryce Harmon held the Foxes hitless over five innings in the second game.

“We’re very relaxed, we’re loose,” Rivers said of the factors that come into play when his team has played well this season. “It starts with our dugout, a lot of it does. We’re fired up, we’re relaxed, and then we just attack.”

Walker added that his team has developed good communication over the many years that the players have competed alongside one another. But, echoing Rivers’ sentiments, he said Lebanon is at its best when the energy is high, resulting in plays being made on offense and defense.

It’s now far in the past, but the second-place state finish remains a motivator. The defeat stung, not only due of the magnitude of the game but because it came against a team in Crescent Valley that the Warriors had defeated by seven and four runs during the regular season.

The teams start a two-game series Monday at CV.

“It didn’t sit well for a while for all the guys, the staff,” Rivers said. “We definitely took it hard. This year we’re hungry and we’re going to come back.”