Lebanon was the clear favorite to repeat as the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball champion.

Returning 12 players off a 5A state runner-up finish and having 13 total seniors on the roster put the Warriors in that position.

But through the first few weeks of conference play it’s evident that there’s plenty of competition for that top spot.

Corvallis managed a split with Lebanon in the teams’ two-game conference series last week, and West Albany took two from the Warriors the week before that.

With three weeks left in the regular season, there’s no shortage of teams on contention.

Corvallis, Crescent Valley and West Albany are tied for first in the conference at 7-1. Lebanon sits at 5-3, Dallas and Silverton at 4-4, Central/Kings Valley Charter at 3-5, South Albany at 2-5, McKay at 0-7 and Woodburn at 0-8.

The top four teams will claim the conference’s automatic berths into the OSAA’s round-of-16 bracket. Two additional statewide spots will be awarded to the teams that don’t get automatic berths out of their respective conferences.

The Mid-Willamette’s current top four teams were all in the 2022 state playoffs along with Silverton.

Corvallis senior Max Gregg had confidence that his squad would be there again.

“I thought we could be really good, definitely state championship contender. We have a big senior class that’s been playing together for a while. We’ve got team chemistry, we have all the pieces to do it. We’ve got some young guys who are filling roles,” Gregg said. “Still have a lot of learn, a lot to get better at, but we’re improving way faster than any team I’ve ever been on. So excited to see where it goes.”

Corvallis returned 11 players in all, including Gregg and fellow senior pitcher Caden McGowan. Gregg pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout ad McGowan drove in the only run in Friday’s 1-0 home win against Lebanon.

Crescent Valley lost most but not all of the key players off its title team. West Albany has six varsity returners.

Lebanon coach Jeff Stolsig said his team’s approach last year was treating every game as though it was a playoff contest and playing to a standard rather than to the level of the opponent.

“So when we did get into a playoff game it was like, ‘huh, we’ve had this mentality before. We know what it’s like to be in a playoff game because we’ve played 16 of them already in league,’” Stolsig said.

That strategy played out well for the Warriors, who went 15-1 in conference play and as the top seed in the state playoffs won three competitive home games before falling 6-0 to Crescent Valley in the state championship game in Keizer.

Crescent Valley and Lebanon are scheduled to open a two-game set Monday at CV.

Lebanon has played the toughest conference schedule so far based on results to date.

Crescent Valley still has the other top three teams on its slate and Corvallis and West Albany have yet meet each other.

Corvallis, which plays Central next, takes on West and Crescent Valley in two of its final three series of the regular season. The Spartans’ only conference setback was a 5-4 loss at Lebanon in eight innings last Wednesday.

“It’s really good for our confidence to be able to play solid against a team like that and continue to do our thing and realize they’re one of those top teams as well,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said.

McGowan, who has taken a more prominent role on the mound this season, echoed his coach’s thoughts that a win against Lebanon was a big confidence booster.

He said his team has “a lot of good mojo going” as it continues on through a competitive Mid-Willamette schedule.

“Tons of good teams in our league,” McGowan said. “But we know if we do what we do best, just be ourselves, don’t try to do anything special, don’t try to hit the ball out of the part every time, it will happen. We just let the game come to us and play relaxed. We’re feeling good.”

Stolsig said the close games and solid competition will prepare those teams that reach the playoffs.

But he doesn’t pay too much attention to the standings. It’s more of a one-day-at-a-time process for him and his team.

The Warriors have worked on not listening to others’ expectations and not focusing on trying to meet or exceed last year’s results.

“Our guys have been carrying a bit of a burden in that regard. I think in the past couple games we’ve addressed that,” Stolsig said. “I knew going into the season it might be a thing, but it’s one of those deals where I’m not going to address it until it becomes a thing. They’re getting more comfortable having a target on their chest. We’re going to be OK.”

The Warriors’ road the rest of the season, wherever it leads, will be different than last year. Lebanon won the conference by a game over West Albany, four ahead of Corvallis and six better than Crescent Valley and Silverton. The Warriors stayed at home throughout the playoffs.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to end up in the same place,” Stolsig said. “We’re just going to have a different path getting to that place. We’re going to write our own story.”