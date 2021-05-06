High school baseball: Hard work puts Ely Kennel on the path to Division I baseball

Kennel said in talking with OSU assistant coach Ryan Gipson, the Beavers want him to play up the middle. But if it means getting to play, he isn’t opposed to heading to the outfield.

In preparing for playing at the collegiate level, Kennel says he isn’t focusing on one aspect but rather “polishing” his skills. But if there’s one area he works on the most, it’s hitting. He has a batting cage at home, which he uses almost daily.

“Because if you can hit you’ll be in the field,” Kennel said of his dedication to batting practice. “They’ll find somewhere to put you on the field, or (at designated hitter). If you can hit you’re gonna play.”

But first he has a high school career to finish.

Kennel praises the Eagles’ coaches for the time they spend with him on the field helping him get better.

As a leader with his teammates, he does it more by his actions than his words. But the quarterback in him takes care of the rest.

“I would probably describe myself as an introverted person. I’m an only child so I don’t talk a ton in practice, but I’ll be vocal when I need to. I’ll speak up when I need to,” Kennel said. “But I definitely try to lead by example by my attitude and energy and body language. That’s a big thing.”

