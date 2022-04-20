High school baseball: Gregg, Spartans hold off Dragons, 4-3

Teammate Karsten Sullivan was warming up in the bottom of the sixth inning just in case something went sideways in the top of the seventh.

Max Gregg had gone the distance, and finishing off a one-run game, holding onto a slim advantage he and his teammates had to fight for, would mean something for the Corvallis High junior right-hander.

The Spartans saw Dallas get a runner to second base in the seventh Wednesday, but Gregg finished the job with his 11th strikeout and a grounder to secure a 4-3 victory in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game.

“I really wanted this one because I had to fight through quite a bit of adversity, just not having my best stuff and it was a tough game, a close game,” Gregg said. “So I really wanted to finish this one out and get the win.”

Gregg (5-1) has six complete games in as many starts this season for Corvallis (10-5, 4-1). But holding off Dallas (4-9, 0-4) wasn’t easy.

The Spartans broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, after singles by Garrett Holpuch and Caden McGowan put runners at first and third. A Jack Strange pitch that got past catcher Eli Sledge allowed the go-ahead run to score.

After Gregg worked around a one-out walk in the fifth, Corvallis added one more in the fifth. Kellen Sullivan reached on catcher’s interference as the leadoff battle then scored on Kael Compton’s double to right field.

“Offensively they’re finding a way. They’re finding a way to get the big hit to get the runs across, which is awesome to see,” said Spartans head coach Kevin Gregg, Max’s father. “Caden McGowan came up with a couple big hits today, Karsten (Sullivan) came up with a couple big hits today. So those things are important for us, those guys step up when we need them to and deliver.”

Dallas got a run back in the sixth on consecutive singles and a throwing error by Karsten Sullivan after Sullivan, at shortstop, caught a line drive off the bat of Brock Dunkin but threw the ball away while trying to pick a runner off first.

Karsten Sullivan began throwing in the bullpen behind the Spartans’ dugout as Corvallis batted in the bottom of the sixth.

But Max Gregg took the ball in the seventh, striking out a batter before allowing an Easton Barcroft infield single. Barcroft then stole second to put the pressure on. But Gregg and the Spartans were up to the task to win their third straight.

“He battled through some stuff, didn’t have his great stuff today, which was cool to see him not have his ‘A’ game and be able to battle up for seven innings,” coach Gregg said of his son, who finished at 100 pitches.

Max Gregg allowed six hits and two walks to go with his six strikeouts. He filled up the strike zone, striking out the leadoff batter in six of the seventh inning. The only time he didn’t came in the second, when Dallas scored twice.

“It’s a great way to start an inning. Just to be able to come out and attack the way he did,” coach Gregg said. “He threw a lot of strikes and competed like no other today. I’ve definitely seen him with some better stuff at times, but to show his tenacity in that situation there was awesome.”

Corvallis took the lead with two runs in the first inning.

Kellen Sullivan led off with a walk, stole second and third and scored on brother Karsten Sullivan’s one-out single to center field.

The Dragons got back to even in the third on an Eli Hess two-run single, which followed a Strange leadoff double and a one-out walk.

The teams meet again Friday at Dallas.

In the past 15 days, Corvallis is 3-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

Max Gregg said he likes the direction his team is heading despite some recent offensive struggles. The Spartans have scored 17 runs over their last seven games.

“But we’re starting to put together better at-bats,” he said. “While the hits aren’t dropping and we aren’t scoring a ton of runs yet, I think we’re on pace to be in a pretty good spot moving forward.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

