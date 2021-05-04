High school baseball: Eagles find bats, push past Creswell

ADAIR VILLAGE — There was an adjustment period for Santiam Christian High on Tuesday to a little slower pitching than they had faced Saturday against La Pine.
But once the bats got dialed in, the Eagles made quick work of Creswell.
Santiam Christian scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and three more in the fifth to close out a 12-2 3A Special District 3 baseball home win.
“Once we got used to it I think we started getting the barrel on the ball,” said Eagles senior catcher Logan Beem, had had three hits, getting on base three straight times after grounding out in the first inning.
Santiam Christian (7-2, 6-1 SD3) made contact the first time through the batting order but recorded just one hit as Jo Mediati’s off-speed pitches had the Eagles off-balance.
“So I was thinking the second time we would kind of figure it out a little bit, and we did. It was nice seeing the guys put the ball in play,” said SC coach Matt Nosack. “I thought we ran the bases well. Our defense was solid. We threw a young pitcher today and he did a really nice job of throwing strikes.”
Eagles sophomore Camden Carley allowed four hits and no walks, hit a batter and struck out five in five innings. Freshman Luey Campos was ready to come in before his team finished the game on the 10-run rule with three runs in the fifth.
Kadon Haugen had two run-scoring singles for Santiam Christian, which went 2-2 in its previous four games after starting the season 4-0. Rylan Kutsch also had two RBIs for the Eagles, who suffered their only league loss so far on Saturday in a 3-2 home defeat to La Pine.
Mediati and Evan Jenkins both batted in runs in the fifth inning for Creswell (2-8, 0-4).
The teams meet again Friday for a doubleheader at Creswell.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Nosack said it’s been a difficult season in the fact that his school’s football and baseball schedules butted up against each other in mid-March with no time in between.
Nineteen of the Eagles’ 26 baseball players were on the football team and 18 of those 19 were varsity baseball players.
The baseball team played 13 games in the fall, but for most of the players there wasn’t much time dedicated solely to baseball until they gathered again after football was completed.
“You’re trying to get as ready as you can, but there was really no way to get guys really ready for this season to start,” Nosack said, adding that his players did a good job mentally prepping themselves and having good focus when they turned the page to the baseball season. “It’s really been fun to watch them kind of be mature as ballplayers when they didn’t have a lot of time to prepare.”
Beem said many players found time during football season to get to the baseball field and throw.
“I think that was really good. It helped get a lot of guys arms in shape, so when we hit this midseason everybody’s arms aren’t hanging,” he said.
Since the beginning of the baseball season nearly two months ago, Beem said the team’s mental approached at the plate has been good, putting balls in play and limiting strikeouts.
Junior infielder Ely Kennel said another difficulty the team has faced has been the realization of no end goal to the season because there won’t be state playoffs.
He said that was a challenge during football as well. SC didn’t get an opportunity to try to repeat as the 3A football state champion after winning the title in 2019.
Motivation has lagged at times, but the Eagles have battled through.
“I think we did a really good job of maintaining the culture that we had,” Kennel said. “Everybody showed up and we worked really hard. Everyone is really into it.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.