LEBANON — West Albany took advantage of six Lebanon errors, including three in the first inning to help the Bulldogs score four runs before holding on Friday for a 6-3 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball win at Croco Field.

West’s Evan Bliss pitched five innings in a start, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks with three strikeouts. Sawyer Kasten threw the final two frames, giving up two hits and a walk but no runs.

Lebanon starter Tyler Walker pitched four innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out four. Teammates Sam Thompson and Hayden George combined for three shutout innings.

In the first inning, second-ranked Lebanon (9-4, 4-1) followed hits by West’s Camden Johnson and Camden Cyrus with two errors that scored two runs. A Bliss double scored a run and a throwing error on a Drew Rice grounder brought home another for a 4-0 lead for the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-1).

West added a run in the third with the help of two more errors after a leadoff walk to Bliss. Lebanon got a run back in bottom of the inning on a Ryan Rivers single.

Aiden Metzker’s sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 6-1 Bulldogs. The Warriors scored two in the fifth after Colton Vandetta’s leadoff double, a Bryant Starr single and Matt Woodward’s one-bagger brought both runners home.

The teams are scheduled to finish their two-game series at 5 p.m. Monday at West Albany.