West Albany High earned a spot in the 5A state championship game with a 5-4 win over Ashland on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

The Bulldogs will face Thurston for the state title. That game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at PK Park in Eugene. The Colts advanced with a 14-8 win over Wilsonville on Tuesday.

After giving up one run in the top of the first, the Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the inning as Camden Johnson doubled to left and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Rice.

The Grizzlies then scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Bulldogs once again responded in their next at-bat. Mason Linton drew a walk and then scored on a triple by Johnson. Camden Cyrus followed with a single to drive in Johnson.

The Bulldogs drew even in the fourth when Aiden Metzker tripled to deep center field and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kane Damon.

Metzker said the pitcher gave him a high fastball on the outside of the plate and he knew it was a pitch he could drive. After that, it was a question of whether he was going to stop at second or go for third.

“I was looking for the coach, I got the wave coming around second, about three-quarters of the way and I was just head down running after that,” Metzker said.

West Albany’s Evan Bliss singled to lead off the fifth, went to second on a single by Marcus Allen and then advanced to third on an Ashland error. An infield hit by Metzker brought Bliss home with what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Bliss started and went 6⅔ innings for the Bulldogs. He gave up four earned runs on five hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

“The first couple innings I felt maybe nerves were rolling, kind of got a bit anxious. But as we started making plays, our offense started hitting the ball. I felt like my team had my back and we were in it together,” Bliss said.

Because Bliss had reached his pitch limit, Rice came on with two out and one seventh and after giving up a single, got a fly ball for the final out.

West Albany coach Marty Johnston said his squad has done a great job in the playoffs battling back after opponents put runs on the board and they did it again against Ashland.

“That’s just the way we’ve responded all year. We’ve been in situations where a game’s gotten tight and a team’s gone up and especially the last couple of weeks we’ve just responded really, really well. It almost fires us up a little bit. It just doesn’t faze them,” Johnston said. “I told them that’s one of the things I love about this group of guys is they just stay about their business.”

West Albany has not played for a state championship since 2004 when the Bulldogs reached the 4A title game under head coach Don Lien before falling to Lake Oswego.

West Albany 5, Ashland 4

Ashland 103 000 0 — 4 6 1

West Albany 102 110 X — 5 11 0