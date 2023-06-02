The 5A state championship game is going to feature two red-hot clubs Saturday at PK Park in Eugene.

West Albany, which is seeded fourth in the 5A state playoffs, has won 19 of its last 20 games with its only loss coming against 6A McNary. Thurston, the No. 2 seed, lost three of its first four games and has won 26 in a row since.

The Bulldogs (23-6) reached their first championship game since 2004 by defeating No. 13 Bend, No. 5 Ridgeview and No. 9 Ashland. Senior Evan Bliss got the win for the Bulldogs against Ashland in the semifinals, striking out 10 batters over 6⅔ innings.

“It’s incredible. Last year, we came up short, ended up losing first round to La Salle. We knew we had it in us this year. It’s happening, a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Bliss said.

Bliss reached his pitch limit in the win over the Grizzlies and will not be able to throw against Thurston. Instead, he will start in center field and the Bulldogs will hand the ball to sophomore Drew Rice (5-3, 1.33 ERA), who earned the win against Ridgeview.

“Aside from Evan, we’ll have all our arms ready to go. Drew Rice, Lukas Hews, Sawyer Kasten, Andrew Yost, Cam Garrett, those guys will all be on the docket,” said West Albany coach Marty Johnston.

Junior outfielder Aiden Metzker said the team has confidence that Rice can get the job done.

“We can trust each other, we’re one big family. We believe that going into this game. We have full confidence that Drew Rice will get up there on the mound and throw strikes and that our team will play defense behind him,” Metzker said.

The Bulldogs played well defensively in the narrow win over Ashland. Metzker showed his range as he chased down a couple of fly balls and shortstop Cam Johnson made the defensive play of the game when he made a diving, over the shoulder catch in shallow left field for the final out of the sixth inning.

“I don’t think you can say how big a play it is. … That could be a game-saving catch,” Johnston said. “And that kind of play from Cam, he’s been capable of that, he’s shown flashes of that kind of play, all year long. We have absolute confidence in that guy at the six spot.”

The Colts (27-3) advanced with wins over No. 15 Hood River Valley, No. 7 Lebanon and No. 3 Wilsonville. They are led by one of the best players in the state at any classification. Shortstop Maddox Molony has signed to play at Oregon and has hit nine home runs this season while batting .479.

Thurston, which won its only state baseball title in 2009, is expected to start sophomore Connor Molony (10-0, 1.04 ERA) on the mound.

Johnston’s message to his team won’t change just because of the setting or the stakes.

“Keep the game routine. Field the ball clean. Throw the ball clean and you’ll take care of business,” Johnston said.