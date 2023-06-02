West Albany senior Evan Bliss is the player of the year and Corvallis senior Max Gregg the pitcher of the year in Mid-Willamette Conference baseball, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

West Albany’s Marty Johnston is the coach of the year. The Bulldogs play Thurston in Saturday’s 5A championship game in Eugene.

Area players joining Bliss and Gregg on the all-conference first team are Lebanon senior Ryan Rivers and West Albany sophomore Drew Rice (pitchers); Corvallis senior catcher Kale Compton; Lebanon senior first baseman Tyler Walker, Crescent Valley senior Walker Still, Lebanon junior Bryant Starr and Lebanon senior Colton Vandetta (infielders); Corvallis senior Gus Lerczak and Lebanon senior Dre Smith (outfielders); and West Albany senior designated hitter Marcus Allen.

All-state

All-state awards were also recently voted on by the state’s coaches.

Gregg, Rivers, Still, Bliss, Lerczak and Smith were first-team selections. Rivers, last year’s conference player of the year, is a two-time, first-team all-state pick.

Rice, McGowan, Allen, Vandetta, Starr and George were named to the all-state second team. Compton and Walker were selected to the honorable mention.

Thurston senior Maddox Molony and Ridgeview senior Jake Nagler are the co-5A players of the year. Thurston sophomore Connor Molony is the pitcher of the year.

The coach of the year award will be announced next week.